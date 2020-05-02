Taiwanese researchers yesterday demonstrated a new system that would allow doctors and other healthcare personnel to remotely monitor the condition of hospitalized patients with highly contagious diseases, such as COVID-19.
The technology, developed by the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and Taipei Medical University Hospital (TMUH), was designed to reduce risk for medical personnel and improve treatment efficiency, ITRI Service Systems Technology Center director Cheng Jen-chieh (鄭仁傑) said in the demonstration at the hospital.
The system uses cameras and infrared sensors to monitor changes in color of a patient’s facial capillaries and their chest movements as they breathe, Cheng was cited as saying in a TMUH news release.
Photo: CNA
Artificial intelligence algorithms convert the data to provide a readout of the patient’s heart rate, respiratory rate and body temperature, he said.
Those vital signs are displayed on an electronic whiteboard at the nurses’ station, which can alert them to any changes in a patient’s condition, he added.
If any abnormalities are detected, doctors and other healthcare professionals can use the system’s videoconferencing feature to speak with the patient, Cheng said.
Meanwhile, patients can access their vital data in real time via a mobile app, ITRI said.
By allowing the process to be contact-free, medical professionals at hospitals would be able to work more efficiently and significantly reduce their risk of exposure to highly contagious diseases, ITRI executive vice president Chang Pei-zen (張培仁) said.
Medical staff at hospitals enter COVID-19 quarantine rooms 12 to 15 times per day, he said.
Each time, they have to don protective gear, a process that takes about 20 minutes, and on leaving the room, they have to carefully remove and dispose of the protective equipment, he added.
The remote treatment system has been installed at TMUH, but no details were provided on how widely it would be used elsewhere in the nation.
Taiwan’s responsible and transparent handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has made the nation a leader in the Indo-Pacific region’s fight against the virus, unlike China’s disinformation campaign, US Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Robert Destro told the opening of a virtual workshop cohosted by Taiwan, the US and Japan on Wednesday. The workshop — held under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF), which was first initiated by Taiwan and the US in 2015 — addressed how fake news about the coronavirus is spread online and what efforts can be taken to strengthen the ability
BOOSTING CAPACITY: All mail and packages pending delivery to the US are to be sent before Wednesday next week, the Civil Aeronautics Administration said Starting today, China Airlines (CAL) is to add flights to Los Angeles and San Francisco to help transport masks sent by people through postal services to relatives in the US, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said yesterday. Although the ban on mask exports is not to be lifted until June 30, the government has since April 9 allowed individuals with permission from the Ministry of Economic Affairs to send no more than 30 masks to relatives residing in other countries. However, some people have said that packages given to Chunghwa Post more than a week ago remain stuck in Taiwan. Overseas mail
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators yesterday encouraged the public not to stop donating to charities, as even small sums could save groups facing difficulty raising funds amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “It is not an issue of being charitable,” KMT Legislator Wu Sz-huai (吳斯懷) said. “Whether these organizations survive can spell life or death for the disadvantaged people they care for.” The pandemic is also affecting fundraising for social welfare and eating into funds for standing outreach, said Chang Hsueh-heng (張學恆), founder of a watchdog for the rights of those with mental and physical disabilities. The government should give a six-month subsidy, help people
A Taiwanese employee at the Taipei Representative Office in France has tested positive for COVID-19, the first case among the nation’s overseas diplomatic employees, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The employee is in home isolation, while another worker in the office has been placed in home quarantine, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said at a news conference in Taipei, without revealing the workers’ identities. The employee, after showing symptoms, was tested on Thursday last week and the results confirmed to be positive on Monday, Ou said, adding that the effects on the office are limited as employees have worked from