The Executive Yuan yesterday approved draft amendments to the Organization Act of Veterans Affairs Council (國軍退除役官兵輔導委員會組織法), which would allow military veteran exchanges with the US, a step that it said would deepen bilateral military exchanges.
US veterans groups are influential, Veterans Affairs Council Deputy Director Lee Wen-chung (李文忠) said, adding that the council plans to send two veterans to the US to promote bilateral exchange.
Under one of the two amendments, the council, with Executive Yuan approval, would be permitted to send staff to other countries, in line with the Organization Act of Diplomatic Missions of the Republic of China (駐外機構組織通則).
Should they be passed by the Legislative Yuan, the amendments would serve as the legal basis to send officials on overseas business trips, council official Wang Kai-heng (王凱珩) told a news conference after a Cabinet meeting yesterday.
Through the visits, the council hopes to raise Taiwan’s international profile and promote the Republic of China’s contributions during World War II, Wang said, adding that it is to coordinate with the legislature to expedite the process.
The main purpose of the amendments is to facilitate veteran exchanges between Taiwan and the US, as US veterans’ organizations often receive extensive attention from the US government, Lee said.
Lee cited his two visits to the US as a council representative for veteran exchange activities, saying that an event during his first visit was attended by US President Donald Trump, while an event during his second visit featured the US secretary of state.
Other responsibilities for personnel sent to the US include offering better care to US-based Taiwanese veterans and their families, as well as being a “friendly ambassador” who encourages participation in exchange activities promoted by the council, Lee said.
Regarding eligibility, candidates must have experience serving abroad as a senior military officer with the rank of colonel or higher, Lee said, adding that it planned to send two officials to the US.
Taiwan has 24 veterans’ organizations across the US and Canada, so the workload for the two staffers would be heavy, he added.
The Organization Act of Veterans Affairs Council was enacted in 2013, with the aim of deepening relations between the council and US veterans’ organizations, and aiding Taiwanese veterans based in the US.
