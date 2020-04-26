The Freeway Bureau is to update its smartphone app, Freeway 1968 (高速公路1968), with enhanced functionality to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 over the International Workers’ Day long weekend next week.
The new version of the app features colors indicating different levels of crowd density at targeted scenic areas, with “red” signifying a high-density crowd or traffic congestion that people should avoid, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
The updated app has passed tests on iOS devices, the source said.
Photo: Lo Pei-der, Taipei Times
The app would target 175 hotspots that are typically crowded at holidays, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said yesterday, adding that the update would be available before the holiday begins on Friday next week.
The app would help with traffic control by sending alerts when the number of vehicles in or near a parking lot accounts for more than half of the total number of vehicles in a scenic area, Lin said.
Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊), who yesterday inspected a quarantine hotel in Taipei with Lin and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), said that closed-circuit television footage would be uploaded to the Travel Taipei Web site for people to determine whether a destination is overcrowded.
In response to questions about whether the government would cancel the holiday to limit the spread of COVID-19, Su said that the holiday is observed annually and this year would be no different.
While many countries are under lockdowns, Taiwan is one of the few where people can still live a normal life and travel at will, and where students can still attend school, he said.
The government encourages people to carry on with their lives normally over the holiday, he said.
Asked whether he expected people to stay home for the holiday after on Friday saying that “going on a holiday does not mean going on a trip,” Su said that he had meant that people do not have to travel.
If people intend to travel, they should follow guidelines issued by Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) and manage their own health to avoid spreading COVID-19, he said.
Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), an epidemiologist, said he feels social distancing will become a way of life for at least another 18 months — the time it would take to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. According to a transcript of an interview Chen gave British newspaper the Daily Telegraph that was posted on the Presidential Office’s Web site yesterday, the vice president said he believes humankind “won’t get rid of this virus totally,” because it is highly contagious, with many mild or asymptomatic cases, and can be transmitted through droplets and contaminated areas. There is therefore a need to
SHARING IDEAS: Using other countries as examples, the DPP’s Chung Chia-pin said that the nation’s name did not have to be written in English on the cover of the passport Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chung Chia-pin (鍾佳濱) yesterday unveiled three design proposals for a revised passport cover, at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee in Taipei. The proposals were in response to a debate about whether to emphasize “Taiwan” and de-emphasize “China” in the wording on the cover. Chung proposed designs including one with no English wording at all, which keeps the overall design of the current passport. Another replaced the national emblem with a map of the main island of Taiwan, and had the words “Taiwan Passport” in large lettering at the top
YOUNGER PATIENTS: A CECC official said that most of the cases were imported by Taiwanese studying in other countries, the majority of whom are in their 20s and 30s Among the COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, 70.4 percent were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms and about 22 percent had pneumonia, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) advisory specialist panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said. On Saturday afternoon, Chang gave a briefing on the epidemiological characteristics of the 395 cases confirmed in the nation as of Wednesday last week. Since COVID-19 was included as a category 5 notifiable communicable disease in mid-January, the criteria for reporting suspected cases for testing have been expanded several times — the most times ever for a notifiable disease, he said. The number of tests conducted per day peaked after
Police in Tainan are looking for a Chinese businessman who has not paid fines totaling NT$700,000 for breaching COVID-19 quarantine regulations. The man, surnamed Pan (潘), arrived from China on March 20 and was told to quarantine himself for 14 days. He stayed with relatives in Tainan’s Rende District (仁德). Tainan health authorities said that they received tip-offs from residents who said they spotted Pan going out to shop and eat. An investigation found that Pan had been out on seven different days. He was fined a total of NT$700,000 for breaching quarantine seven times, the authorities said. All people quarantined at home or