Virus Outbreak: Nation donates thermometers to aid allies

HELPING FRIENDS: Germany yesterday thanked Taiwan for its aid, and the AIT also thanked the nation while receiving donations from a Taiwanese Christian charity

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





The nation yesterday donated 35,000 forehead thermometers and 250 sets of automatic temperature measurement systems made by TaiDoc Technology Corp (泰博科技) to diplomatic allies and friendly nations to help them fight COVID-19.

Taiwan this month has donated millions of masks and other medical resources to allies and other nations.

The recipients of yesterday’s donation are Taiwan’s 15 diplomatic allies, as well as friendly nations, including the US and Germany, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

American Institute in Taiwan Director Brent Christensen, fourth left, TaiDoc Technology president Chen Chao-wang, third right, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu, fourth right, German Institute Taipei Director-General Thomas Prinz, right, and other foreign representatives pose for a photograph yesterday at the ministry’s ceremony hall in Taipei to mark TaiDoc’s donation of 35,000 infrared forehead thermometers. Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times

In addition to their own disease prevention work, Taiwan’s government and private sector are proud that they are able to assist allies and friendly nations in containing the disease, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) told a ceremony marking the donation in Taipei.

Through the donation, TaiDoc hopes to aid international disease prevention, company chairman Mike Chen (陳朝旺) said, adding that products made in Taiwan are guaranteed to be high quality.

Representing foreign representatives of allied nations, Saint Kitts and Nevis Ambassador to Taiwan Jasmine Elise Huggins thanked Taiwan for lending a helping hand to many nations in such a difficult time.

Although Germany last week was criticized for abruptly canceling a ceremony for receiving masks donations from Taiwan — allegedly due to pressure from Beijing — German Institute Taipei Director-General Thomas Prinz yesterday expressed gratitude for the donation of masks.

Prinz cited German Minister of Health Jens Spahn’s letter to Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Thursday, saying that Taiwan’s successful experience helps Germany contain the disease and that bilateral collaboration is built on mutual trust.

The masks reached Germany on April 9 and have been distributed to medical personnel in need, the letter read.

The institute yesterday also posted the letter on its Facebook page.

During difficult times, friends stick together and Taiwan has been a true friend to the US, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Brent Christensen said.

Christensen on Thursday also met with representatives from the Taiwan Christian Relief Association and gratefully received their donation of medical supplies for the US COVID-19 response, the AIT wrote on its Facebook yesterday.

As part of its donation to countries hit hard by the pandemic, the association’s donation to the US includes 2,000 protective outfits, 2,600 pairs of goggles, 1,000 body bags, 100,000 latex gloves and 150,000 nitrile gloves, the total estimated value of which exceeds NT$5.5 million (US$182,846).

Addition reporting by Yang Mien-chieh