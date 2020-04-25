A bluefin tuna weighing 200kg that was brought to shore on Thursday and announced as Yilan County’s “first bluefin tuna of the season” is to be auctioned today, the Suao Fishermen’s Association said yesterday.
For a fish to qualify as the first catch, the boat that caught it has to be legally registered in Taiwan and be the first one to return to port with a bluefin tuna that weighs at least 180kg, the association said.
Taiwan’s season for the migratory fish in the Pacific Ocean is usually from April to June.
Photo: Chiang Chih-hsiung, Taipei Times
This year, the Suao-registered No. 168 Chuan Chang Lung was first, returning to Nanfangao Port (南方澳港) on Thursday, the association said.
The boat’s captain, Lin Yi-chun (林宜俊), said that he was just 1.2kg shy of winning the first Bluefin tuna title for Yilan in the middle of this month, when he returned with a fish that weighed 178.8kg.
Yilan’s fishers compete with Pingtung County to register Taiwan’s first bluefin catch of the year, which this year went to a Donggang (東港)-registered boat, which returned with a 254.5kg Bluefin tuna on April 11 that fetched NT$9,000 (US$299) per kilogram, the association said.
Last year, the national honor went to Yilan, with one of its boats being the first, with a fish that weighed 210kg, the association said, adding that it was auctioned for NT$1.47 million, or NT$7,000 per kilogram.
