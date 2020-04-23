Numerous comments accusing WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of being dishonest have been posted to his Twitter account, with many users posting images of Taiwan’s national flag in response to his tweets.
Tedros yesterday wrote a single word — “Honesty” — on Twitter, which garnered more than 6,000 mostly negative comments in just a few hours — much higher than the average of 100 comments that his posts typically receive.
US political commentator Benny Johnson commented: “Why weren’t you honest about the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in China?”
Johnson included a video in which Tedros praised Beijing’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak in China.
Another US political commentator, Joey Saladino, wrote: “Something you know nothing about.”
Many users — including those outside Taiwan — responded with images of the nation’s flag, in what appears to be a challenge to the WHO’s exclusion of Taiwan.
A comment left by US media watchdog News Busters managing editor Curtis Houck, which included several images of Taiwan’s flag as well as a large animated GIF, read: “Who do you think you are? @CNN?”
Similarly, US-based users Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom), the Dank Knight (@capeandcowell), Sara Miller (@Millerita), Carlos (@ChuckEChaves) and Ken Webster (@KenWebsterII), among many others, posted GIFs of Taiwan’s flag.
Tedros’ “Honesty” tweet is part of a series of single-word postings — including “Forgive,” “Humanity,” “Confidence” and “Love” — that he has written on Twitter since Thursday last week.
Several users have commented on the series — asking: “Is Tedros describing things he’s lacking?” — while others have posted other questions similarly critical of the director-general.
Many comments posted in response to Tedros’ tweet yesterday accused him of working with Beijing to cover up the extent of the spread of COVID-19 in China in the outset of the outbreak.
One user, Wooleetau (@wooleetau), posted a timeline of the WHO’s responses in January, highlighting that the global health body failed to recommend a travel advisories for China or quarantines.
Above the timeline, the user wrote one word: “Dishonesty.”
