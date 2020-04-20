WEATHER
Temperatures to drop
The weather is expected to become cooler, with sporadic rain in some areas tomorrow and on Wednesday due to a stronger northeasterly monsoon and the arrival of a frontal system, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. Showers are forecast in the nation’s north and east tomorrow and on Wednesday, while the weather in central Taiwan would change from mostly cloudy to sporadically rainy, the bureau said. Temperatures reached 30°C to 32°C in western Taiwan yesterday, and 27°C to 29°C in the east, the bureau said. Wu Te-jung (吳德榮), a professor at National Central University’s Department of Atmospheric Sciences, said that as the frontal system moves south toward the nation, clouds would build up over the north of Taiwan, bringing the temperatures there down today, he said. The front is expected to reach Taiwan tomorrow, and it would send the mercury to as low as 15°C to 16°C on Friday, and would also bring rain, the meteorologist said.
HEALTH
Swine fever carcass found
Tests on a pig carcass found in Kinmen County’s Lieyu Township (烈嶼) came back positive for African swine fever, the Central Emergency Operation Center for African swine fever said on Saturday. The last time a dead hog was found washed ashore in the township was on Feb. 3, and it also was found to have the disease, the center said. Lieyu is on an island separate from Kinmen’s main island and is less than 5km away from Xiamen, China. To ensure that the disease had not spread to the seven active hog farms in Lieyu, quarantine personnel were dispatched to collect tissue samples for African swine fever testing, the center said. All tests came back negative. To date, 12 pig carcasses that washed ashore in Kinmen have tested positive for swine fever.
ASTRONOMY
Meteor shower to peak
Stargazers in Taiwan are to have a good chance to view the Lyrid meteor shower when it peaks on Wednesday, the Taipei Astronomical Museum said. Observation conditions should be fair after 10:30pm tomorrow and before dawn on Friday, the museum said. Astronomy buffs can expect to see 23 shooting stars per hour during the peak, compared with an average of 18, thanks to less light interference from a crescent moon, the museum said. The Lyrid meteor shower is also known for producing bolides — extremely bright shooting stars that are brighter than Venus, it said. The museum said that it would broadcast the event live on its Web site. The meteor shower would be visible to the naked eye if the weather is good, it added.
SOCIETY
Restaurant offers hope
A Taipei restaurant that offers work opportunities to Hong Kongers seeking political asylum in Taiwan opened for business yesterday. The restaurant in the Gongguan (公館) area is called “Aegis” in English. Its Chinese name (保護傘) refers to the umbrellas that have been adopted as symbols of political resistance in Hong Kong. In a Facebook post on Thursday, it thanked its supporters “for never giving up or deserting us, and always staying true with your support and help.” The project is being led by Daniel Wong (黃國桐), a Hong Kong lawyer and politician who provided volunteer legal services to protesters arrested during the Hong Kong protests last year. Wong, a Kowloon City district councilor and member of the Hong Kong Election Committee, said at a recent forum that Hong Kongers are not asking for help from Taiwan’s government, but hope the country can provide refuge for those who need it.
Ho Ching (何晶), wife of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (李顯龍), yesterday updated a Facebook post, which had sparked controversy over the weekend, to thank Taiwan. Ho on Saturday posted a link to a news article titled “Taiwan to donate medical masks to Singapore,” with the comment: “Errrr…” The article reported that Taiwan would donate more than 1 million masks to countries targeted by the government’s New Southbound Policy, including Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam and India. Her comment sparked an online discussion, with Internet users from Taiwan and Singapore questioning why Ho appeared to not appreciate the donation. Ho yesterday
ONE IN A MILLION: Academia Sinica President James Liao called Chen Sheng-wei a ‘gifted man’ of creativity and action who displayed outstanding leadership skills Taiwan’s technology circle is mourning the death of data scientist and artificial intelligence (AI) expert Chen Sheng-wei (陳昇瑋), who died on Monday aged 44 from a cerebral hemorrhage. Chen reportedly went into a coma after exercising last weekend, despite receiving emergency treatment. Chen, an adjunct research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of Information Science, in January 2018 helped establish the Taiwan AI Academy, which said that it has fostered more than 6,000 AI professionals. He also served as the academy’s executive director. Chen in February 2018 was also recruited by E.Sun Financial Holding Co to serve as its chief technology officer. In June last
People should consider their options thoroughly before getting a pig as a pet, as it is a very different experience from caring for more traditional household animals, a pet adoption service said last month. Typical misconceptions about pigs are that they are dirty, smelly and germ-ridden, but these ideas are rooted in the human psyche, said a founding member of the Happy Pigs’ Home adoption service, who asked to be identified as Anita. People’s perception of pigs is key to whether the pigs feel happy, Anita said, adding that potential owners must fully understand what a pet pig would mean to the