Although the COVID-19 pandemic is at a “controllable” level in Taiwan, the government is considering compulsory tests for all travelers returning from certain high-risk areas, Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元) told lawmakers yesterday.
At a hearing at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Su Chiao-hui (蘇巧慧) asked Hsueh why the government has not taken advantage of a lull in new cases to begin large-scale testing for the novel coronavirus.
Universal testing, which is like “fishing with a net,” is usually only necessary when a virus is spreading uncontrollably through communities, Hsueh said.
It also causes people to let their guard down, which, in cases where tests return “false negative” results, can create the risk of community transmission, Hsueh said.
However, the government is discussing mandatory COVID-19 testing for travelers returning from certain high-risk nations, Hsueh said, without giving further details about which countries it would apply or when it might begin.
Based on Ministry of Health and Welfare statistics, Taiwan likely does not have the capacity to carry out a large-scale testing program at this time.
The nation has 34 facilities that can process COVID-19 tests — 16 in the north, 10 in the south, seven in central Taiwan and one in the east — with a capacity of 3,800 tests per day, the data showed.
However, testing all arriving travelers might be easier than universal testing, given the huge reduction in air traffic in the past few weeks.
Data from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport showed that only 820 civilian travelers were expected to arrive yesterday.
The EU on Thursday announced that it had received surgical masks donated by Taiwan and thanked Taiwan for its “gesture of solidarity” in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. “In these difficult times, international cooperation is crucial. We highly appreciate Taiwan’s gesture of solidarity with its donation of medical masks to the European Union,” EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said in a press release. One million of the masks, which were a direct donation, are being transferred to Spain and Italy, while the remaining masks are being delivered through bilateral channels to other EU member states, Lenarcic said. On April 1,
LINK TO TAIWAN: US authorities denied the company permission to use a direct connection between the US and Hong Kong, due to a significant risk to security The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday approved Google’s request to use part of a US-Asia undersea telecommunications network that is to take data to and from Taiwan under the Pacific Ocean. Google agreed to operate the Pacific Light Cable Network System link between the US and Taiwan, but was not authorized to use the US-Hong Kong section. The US Department of Justice on Wednesday urged the FCC to give Google owner Alphabet Inc permission to start using the connection between Los Angeles and Yilan County’s Toucheng Township (頭城). However, the justice department rejected use of the connection between the US and
FREQUENT FLYERS: Yesterday was the sixth time this year that Chinese military aircraft had been seen operating in airspace near Taiwan A US military reconnaissance aircraft yesterday reportedly flew near Taiwan’s southern airspace, the same day the Ministry of National Defense confirmed that Chinese military aircraft had been seen southwest of the nation. A US RC-135U Combat Sent was operating in the South China Sea, a flight chart posted on Twitter yesterday morning by military flight tracker Aircraft Spots showed. Ministry spokesman Major General Shih Shun-wen (史順文) said that the armed forces are closely monitoring the nation’s surrounding waters and airspace, but did not confirm the aircraft’s movements. Charts released by Aircraft Spots and Taiwan’s own records show that the latest mission sortie was
Chunghwa Post yesterday reminded the public that while Taiwanese are now allowed to send masks to first and second-degree relatives overseas, export permits are needed to do so, and many nations have temporarily stopped accepting mail from Taiwan. The company said that 111 nations or territories around the world are not accepting mail from Taiwan due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, the United Arab Emirates, Greece and Hawaii, but international express service providers such as FedEx Corp, United Parcel Service (UPS) and DHL International can still handle such deliveries. FedEx’s Web site states