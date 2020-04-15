In a Facebook post on Thursday last week announcing the closure of its permanent exhibits until October, the National Museum of Taiwan history described the statues in its exhibits as “foreigners under isolation at the museum.”
The Tainan-based museum has since January made several Facebook posts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including one on Feb. 3 linking to an online virtual exhibit on the history of mask usage in Taiwan.
The administrator of the museum’s Facebook page said that they generally aim to link the museum’s exhibits with current events.
Photo: Liu Wan-chun, Taipei Times
Its most recent pandemic-related post features statues of 17th-century merchants with a caption that reads: “People from China, Hong Kong and Macau have temporarily suspended travel to Taiwan.”
Other statues of contemporary foreigners — including a Spanish missionary, a Dutch official and a foreign merchant from a Qing Dynasty company in China — are depicted as “foreigners who are required to undergo 14-day quarantine,” while Chinese stowaways shown peeking out from the hold of a ship are referred to as “illegal immigrants.”
The caption reminds people to avoid using public transportation if they have a fever, and to avoid confined spaces.
A picture of an exhibit depicting the Taiwanese Cultural Association, which was founded by Chiang Wei-shui (蔣渭水) to further the resistance movement during the Japanese colonial era, is accompanied by a caption reminding people to avoid crowded events.
An image portraying a household embroidery factory is accompanied by a caption reminding people to stay home as much as possible.
The post also includes a photograph of a statue of Taiwan’s first female physician, Tsai A-hsin (蔡阿信). The caption thanks frontline doctors and nurses for their efforts amid the pandemic.
The Criminal Investigation Bureau has shut down what was reportedly the nation’s top video piracy Web site, 8maple.ru (楓林網), and arrested its two alleged proprietors in Taoyuan. Authorities estimated that the site had infringed on NT$1 billion (US$33.2 million) in copyrights owned by the movie and TV industries. The crackdown was the result of international cooperation with the US’ Motion Picture Association, Japan’s Content Overseas Distribution Association, and local TV networks initiating probes and providing authorities with evidence of illegal downloads, bureau officials said. The site allowed users to download movies and TV shows from Taiwan, China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, the US
Starting today, Taiwanese are allowed send up to 30 masks every two months to first and second-degree relatives living abroad. The government had announced the relaxation of a ban on mask exports on Monday last week. People can send masks using Chunghwa Post or express delivery services, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. Taiwanese living abroad are also allowed to receive a up to 30 masks every two months, it added. That means, for example, if a parent sends 30 masks to a child living abroad, the other parent or relatives may not send masks to the same child
The EU on Thursday announced that it had received surgical masks donated by Taiwan and thanked Taiwan for its “gesture of solidarity” in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. “In these difficult times, international cooperation is crucial. We highly appreciate Taiwan’s gesture of solidarity with its donation of medical masks to the European Union,” EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said in a press release. One million of the masks, which were a direct donation, are being transferred to Spain and Italy, while the remaining masks are being delivered through bilateral channels to other EU member states, Lenarcic said. On April 1,
LINK TO TAIWAN: US authorities denied the company permission to use a direct connection between the US and Hong Kong, due to a significant risk to security The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday approved Google’s request to use part of a US-Asia undersea telecommunications network that is to take data to and from Taiwan under the Pacific Ocean. Google agreed to operate the Pacific Light Cable Network System link between the US and Taiwan, but was not authorized to use the US-Hong Kong section. The US Department of Justice on Wednesday urged the FCC to give Google owner Alphabet Inc permission to start using the connection between Los Angeles and Yilan County’s Toucheng Township (頭城). However, the justice department rejected use of the connection between the US and