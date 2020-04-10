Ministry announces Angouleme artist in residency winners

Adoor (阿多) and Doz Lin (林庭歆) are the winners of this year’s Taiwanese artists-in-residency program at La Maison des Auteurs of La Cite Internationale de la Bande Dessinee et de L’image in Angouleme, France, the Ministry of Culture said on Wednesday.

Taipei-born Adoor is a comic and visual design artist whose work has appeared in magazines such as Wallpaper and Wonderland, and she founded her own studio — Side Door — in 2010.

The residency, which is to start in December, will not be the first time that Adoor has been to Angouleme: She represented Taiwan at the Angouleme International Comics Festival in 2017, the ministry said.

Lin is an animator, comic artist and illustrator.

She was still a student at Taipei National University of the Arts in Beitou District (北投) when she made her first foray into independent publishing with the comic anthology Really Really Really (真的真的真的) with her classmates, the ministry said.

Last year she released The Tail Light (車尾燈), a collection of comics from her Facebook page of the same name, it said.

At La Cite, Adoor and Lin would work on the projects they proposed to the institution’s selection committee, the ministry said.

Adoor’s project is a medium-length fantasy comic titled B’bu-maqaw after the Atayal word for Cilan Mountain (棲蘭山) in Yilan County, while Lin is to create a short comic book, tentatively titled About Being Busy (關於忙碌), it said.

“Europe and Taiwan are very different,” Lin said. “I look forward to the three-month residency bringing a different perspective to my works.”

Since signing a cooperative pact with La Cite in 2014, the ministry has sent two Taiwanese artists to Angouleme annually for a residency program.

The ministry subsidizes the artists’ airfare, living expenses and insurance fees, while La Maison des Auteurs provides them with accommodation and studio space, the ministry said.

Previous residency winners include Ao Yu-hsiang (敖幼祥), Chen Pei-hsiu (陳沛珛), Weng Hung-yu (翁鴻瑜) and Elainee Fang (房瑞儀), it said.