The EU yesterday called on Taiwan to refrain from using the death penalty, following the execution of murderer Weng Jen-hsien (翁仁賢) on Wednesday.
The Supreme Court on July 10 last year sentenced Weng, 53, to death after he was convicted of killing his parents, his niece, his nephew, his nephew’s wife and his parents’ caregiver in 2016.
Weng was executed in New Taipei City on Wednesday evening.
“The European Union condemns this crime in the strongest terms and expresses its sincere sympathy to the family of his victims,” the European Economic and Trade Office in Taiwan yesterday wrote on Facebook in English, relaying a statement from the EU Foreign Affairs Council.
“At the same time, the EU recalls its opposition to the use of capital punishment under any circumstances. The EU believes that the death penalty is a cruel and inhumane punishment, which fails to act as a deterrent to crime and represents an unacceptable denial of human dignity and integrity,” it wrote.
“The European Union therefore calls on Taiwan to refrain from any future executions, to reinstate and maintain a de facto moratorium and to pursue a consistent policy towards the abolition of the death penalty in Taiwan,” it added.
Weng’s was the second execution carried out since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in May 2016, following the execution of death row inmate Lee Hung-chi (李宏基) in 2018.
The Ministry of Justice on Wednesday said in a news release that it understands there are different opinions about the death penalty, adding that it has been cautious about conducting executions before Taiwanese society reaches a consensus to abolish capital punishment.
The ministry said that it would continue communicating with advocates of abolishing or suspending the death penalty and working to strengthen social security and victim support networks, as well as educational initiatives on restorative justice, human rights and the rule of law, so that it might propose alternatives to capital punishment.
The Taiwan Alliance to End the Death Penalty on Thursday said that it would withdraw from a ministry task force established in 2010 to research the gradual abolition of capital punishment, citing the ministry’s inaction on the issue.
TOO TIRED: Investigators found that the pilot’s lack of alertness could be attributed to a lack of sleep the previous night, when he had slept with his child It was a copilot’s inappropriate operation of the aircraft and the pilot’s insufficient alertness that led to a hard landing of a China Airlines cargo flight on Dec. 13, 2018, the Taiwan Transportation Safety Board said yesterday. Flight CI6844, a Boeing 747-409 which departed from Hong Kong International Airport, landed on the pre-threshold area of runway L5 at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, about 21m before the head of the runway, an investigation report said. The hard landing damaged three runway lights, but none of the personnel on board sustained any injuries, the report said. When approaching the runway, the copilot failed to maintain
DISTRUST WARRANTED? The WHO is under China’s control and has become a useless organization, while data from China cannot be trusted, a Control Yuan member said China’s demand that the novel coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, Hubei Province, not be referred to with names like the “Wuhan pneumonia” betrays its lack of confidence in itself, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) told lawmakers yesterday. Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Yi-yu (蔡易餘) asked Su, during a interpellation at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, for his view on China’s attempts to redeem its national image in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. These included China’s efforts to “bleach” its image, including having WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus publicly praise its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, and thanking it for buying time
Taipei residents who stay at hotels in the city during their 14-day mandatory quarantine period are eligible to apply for the city’s NT$7,000 subsidy, with online applications to be launched next week. Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) on Monday said Taipei residents who have COVID-19 Health Declaration and Home Quarantine Notice dated after March 19 and a quarantine hotel receipt for the dates covered by the quarantine period, would be eligible for the subsidy. The Taipei City Government on Sunday told the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) that so many city residents are under home quarantine that about 90 percent of
REPEAT OFFENDER: The man went outside for exercise on Wednesday and then left his home on Saturday with his girlfriend, officials said A New Taipei City man has been fined NT$400,000 (US$13,221) and ordered into government quarantine after breaking home quarantine for a second time on Saturday. The 25-year-old man, surnamed Chen (陳) returned to Taiwan on Sunday last week and was ordered to home quarantine until Sunday. He was seen leaving his home on a scooter with his girlfriend on Saturday, three days after he was fined NT$200,000 for going outside to exercise, police said. Chen has now been placed in a quarantine center arranged by the district office and health center of the district where he lives, police said. Police warned the public