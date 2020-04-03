Paul Chiang retrospective on at TFAM

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





A retrospective of more than 200 works by Paul Chiang (江賢二) is now open at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum (TFAM), his first solo exhibition at the museum.

Art critic Jason Wang (王嘉驥), who has curated more than 40 exhibitions, including the inaugural Taiwan Biennial in 2008 and the Taiwan pavilion at the 51st Venice Biennale in 2005, was invited to be the guest curator of the exhibition, the museum said.

The works in “Paul Chiang: A Retrospective” (江賢二:回顧展) span Chiang’s 55-year career from the mid-1960s to today, the museum said.

Artist Paul Chiang speaks at a news conference at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum on Sunday about an exhibition of his work entitled “Paul Chiang: A Retrospective.” Photo: CNA

Born in 1942 in what is now the special municipality of Taichung, Chang graduated from National Taiwan Normal University in 1965 before moving abroad., it said.

He studied and lived in Paris and New York from the late 1960s to the 1980s, it said.

Early in his career, he would shut the windows in his studio and paint in the absence of natural light, it said.

The series Hundred Year Temple (百年廟) includes some of the first works that Chiang painted after returning to Taiwan in the 1990s, the museum said.

Like his earlier series Notre Dame de Paris (巴黎聖母院), painted when he lived in the French capital, Hundred Year Temple uses somber images to capture the spiritual experience of religious sites, it said.

Chiang moved to Taitung County in 2008, where he has since created the Pisilian (比西里岸之夢) series, among other works, it said.

There, “the window that the artist had kept shut for years finally opened,” the museum said, adding there is a colorfulness in Chiang’s later paintings not found in his early works.

Chiang’s works also pay homage to classical music, which he has loved from an early age, and is “spiritual food” in his daily life, it said.

The retrospective, which opened on Saturday last week, runs through June 14.