A retrospective of more than 200 works by Paul Chiang (江賢二) is now open at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum (TFAM), his first solo exhibition at the museum.
Art critic Jason Wang (王嘉驥), who has curated more than 40 exhibitions, including the inaugural Taiwan Biennial in 2008 and the Taiwan pavilion at the 51st Venice Biennale in 2005, was invited to be the guest curator of the exhibition, the museum said.
The works in “Paul Chiang: A Retrospective” (江賢二:回顧展) span Chiang’s 55-year career from the mid-1960s to today, the museum said.
Photo: CNA
Born in 1942 in what is now the special municipality of Taichung, Chang graduated from National Taiwan Normal University in 1965 before moving abroad., it said.
He studied and lived in Paris and New York from the late 1960s to the 1980s, it said.
Early in his career, he would shut the windows in his studio and paint in the absence of natural light, it said.
The series Hundred Year Temple (百年廟) includes some of the first works that Chiang painted after returning to Taiwan in the 1990s, the museum said.
Like his earlier series Notre Dame de Paris (巴黎聖母院), painted when he lived in the French capital, Hundred Year Temple uses somber images to capture the spiritual experience of religious sites, it said.
Chiang moved to Taitung County in 2008, where he has since created the Pisilian (比西里岸之夢) series, among other works, it said.
There, “the window that the artist had kept shut for years finally opened,” the museum said, adding there is a colorfulness in Chiang’s later paintings not found in his early works.
Chiang’s works also pay homage to classical music, which he has loved from an early age, and is “spiritual food” in his daily life, it said.
The retrospective, which opened on Saturday last week, runs through June 14.
Senior judges yesterday met to discuss the constitutionality of a law that makes adultery a criminal offense, before being ordered by Judicial Yuan President Hsu Tzong-li (許宗力) to set a date for a constitutional interpretation within the next month. The judges met to discuss Article 239 of the Criminal Code on offenses against marriage and family, after 18 judges had called for a constitutional interpretation of the issue. Taipei District Court Judge Lin Meng-huang (林孟皇) said that while he had previously tried adultery cases and never questioned the law, his feelings changed when trying a case last year involving baseball star Wang
TOO TIRED: Investigators found that the pilot’s lack of alertness could be attributed to a lack of sleep the previous night, when he had slept with his child It was a copilot’s inappropriate operation of the aircraft and the pilot’s insufficient alertness that led to a hard landing of a China Airlines cargo flight on Dec. 13, 2018, the Taiwan Transportation Safety Board said yesterday. Flight CI6844, a Boeing 747-409 which departed from Hong Kong International Airport, landed on the pre-threshold area of runway L5 at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, about 21m before the head of the runway, an investigation report said. The hard landing damaged three runway lights, but none of the personnel on board sustained any injuries, the report said. When approaching the runway, the copilot failed to maintain
DISTRUST WARRANTED? The WHO is under China’s control and has become a useless organization, while data from China cannot be trusted, a Control Yuan member said China’s demand that the novel coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, Hubei Province, not be referred to with names like the “Wuhan pneumonia” betrays its lack of confidence in itself, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) told lawmakers yesterday. Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Yi-yu (蔡易餘) asked Su, during a interpellation at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, for his view on China’s attempts to redeem its national image in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. These included China’s efforts to “bleach” its image, including having WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus publicly praise its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, and thanking it for buying time
Taipei residents who stay at hotels in the city during their 14-day mandatory quarantine period are eligible to apply for the city’s NT$7,000 subsidy, with online applications to be launched next week. Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) on Monday said Taipei residents who have COVID-19 Health Declaration and Home Quarantine Notice dated after March 19 and a quarantine hotel receipt for the dates covered by the quarantine period, would be eligible for the subsidy. The Taipei City Government on Sunday told the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) that so many city residents are under home quarantine that about 90 percent of