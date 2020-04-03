Older Amis singer records album of traditional songs

By Hua Mang-Ching and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





An 81-year-old Amis woman has recorded an album of traditional Amis songs in an effort to preserve Amis music.

The album, titled Radiw Sanay, meaning “just sing” in Amis, features 18 traditional songs sung by Chien Yen-chun (簡燕春), also known as Osay Hongay, who said that she learned the songs when she was 17 from an elder and is now passing them down to the younger generation.

Chien said she felt “very shy” and “very excited” when she debuted the album on Saturday last week for the Tavalong community in Hualien County, where she shared the stage with young people from the tribe to perform the songs.

Eighty-one-year-old Amis woman Chien Yen-chun, foreground, sings traditional songs in Hualien County on Saturday last week. Photo: Hua Mang-Ching, Taipei Times

The album’s producer, Weng Yan-ting (翁嬿婷), a former documentary filmmaker, said that Chien is a wonderful singer; a member of the tribal organization Sisakawihay, which means “people gifted with spiritual powers;” and a leader when the community sings ritual songs for ancestral offerings.

Before soundtracks of ritual song performances were collected, Chien would let ancestors know through a divine ritual called Mifetik to show awe and respect for them, Weng said.

During the album’s production, Chien sometimes had to identify which songs were authentic and belonging to the Tavalong from recordings made up to 60 years ago, Weng said, adding that not only was she up to the task, she could even name the singers.

Chien said that she agreed to sing and help with collecting the soundtracks for the album because such cultural heritage would go extinct if no one listens to and learns from them.

Contributors include several young people from the community who conducted field surveys, recorded sounds and organized workshops on traditional Amis songs, she said.

Due to a limited budget, the 18-month production involved efforts such as fundraising and building a recording studio from scratch, with the final product consisting of 18 non-ritual songs and three remixed pieces featuring young singers from the community, she added.

Chien said that she was once approached by a record label to record albums because of her beautiful voice.

However, as the eldest daughter, she had to look after her younger siblings and perform work around the house, she said, adding that because she had not gone to school, she was illiterate, so she turned down the offer.

Now 81, Chien is realizing her childhood dream and making the most of her talent, Weng said.

Ho Chia-jung (何嘉榮), also known as Kaniw, a 23-year-old who last year moved back to Hualien after graduating from university, learned how to sing traditional songs from Chien in a workshop and contributed to the album.

“My community no longer has any elders who can sing these traditional songs,” said Ho, who is from the Fahol community, which neighbors the Tavalong, adding that he cherished the opportunity to help preserve traditional culture and encouraged more young people to learn about it.