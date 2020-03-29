Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA and AFP





DIPLOMACY

US journalists ‘welcome’

US journalists expelled by China are welcome to set up shop in Taiwan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday. Beijing ordered the expulsion of 13 journalists from the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal earlier this month as part of a spat over media freedoms with the US. Wu said on Twitter that the journalists would be warmly received on the other side of the Taiwan Strait. “I’d like to welcome you to be stationed in Taiwan — a country that is a beacon of freedom and democracy,” Wu wrote. “You’ll find people here greeting you with open arms & lots of genuine smiles.”

WEATHER

Cooler weather forecast

Temperatures today would be similar to yesterday’s throughout Taiwan, but without rain, the Central Weather Bureau said, adding that the weather would gradually become warmer from Tuesday. A front passed through Taiwan and northeasterly winds resulted in a noticeable drop in temperatures yesterday, with lows ranging between 15°C and 19°C across the country and showers or thundershowers in the northern half of Taiwan, the bureau said. Beginning on Wednesday, northeasterly winds and a cloud and moisture system from southern China would approach Taiwan and again reduce temperatures, in particular in northern and eastern Taiwan, the bureau forecast. The cool weather is likely to last through the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday from Thursday to Sunday, it said.

CRIME

Vietnamese escapees caught

Six Vietnamese who escaped from a Taichung facility have been tracked down and arrested, with the case now under investigation, authorities said on Friday. The six were among 31 Vietnamese arrested on a Taiwanese fishing boat in waters off Pingtung County on Saturday last week, the Coast Guard Administration’s Investigation Branch said. Two Taiwanese crew members were also detained by local prosecutors for suspected involvement in people smuggling. After questioning, the Vietnamese were sent to different quarantine facilities in Taichung, but on Monday night, six escaped from the facility where they were being held. On Friday, coast guard investigators said that four of the Vietnamese were tracked down and arrested in Taipei and Taoyuan on Wednesday, while the remaining two were found in Nantou County and Taichung the next day.

CRIME

Ex-judge, son sentenced

The Taipei District Court on Thursday gave a former judge and his son, who were accused of renting a cargo ship to smuggle anthracite from North Korea to Vietnam, suspended sentences for forgery. The court sentenced former judge Chiang Kuo-hua (江國華) to one year in prison, suspended for five years, and fined him NT$1 million (US$33,073) to be paid within four years. His son, Chiang Heng (江衡), received separate sentences of six and seven months, also suspended for five years, and a NT$500,000 fine, while their alleged co-conspirator, surnamed Lu (呂), was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for four years, with the choice of paying a fine. In 2017, Chiang and his son hired an intermediary to rent a cargo ship, which they loaded with coal at an unnamed North Korean port, investigators said. The pair then turned off the vessel’s tracking device and traveled to Vietnam, where they used a falsified certificate of origin and sailing records to resell the cargo, they said.