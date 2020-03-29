Virus Outbreak: Next week critical in fight against coronavirus, Ko says

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday said that the disease prevention measures implemented in the next week would be critical in determining how the nation’s COVID-19 situation develops.

Ko made the remark on the sidelines of a launch event for Cherish Food Taiwan’s Cherish Food Kitchen, which is to provide 300 free hot boxed lunches each day to frontline healthcare professionals at seven hospitals in Taipei and New Taipei City.

The association said that it collects unconsumed ingredients to make the meals and gives them to elderly people who are in need.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je, right, listens as New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi speaks yesterday at an event in New Taipei City organized by Cherish Food Taiwan. Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times

It established the new kitchen to expand its capacity during the COVID-19 outbreak and would provide meals to frontline medical professionals from Monday to Friday for three months, it said.

The seven hospitals are: New Taipei City Hospital’s Sanchong and Banciao branches, the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Taipei Hospital and Shuang Ho Hospital, Taipei Municipal Wanfang Hospital, Shinkong Wu Ho-su Memorial Hospital, and Taipei City Hospital’s Chung Hsin Branch.

“In my opinion, the upcoming week is the most dangerous period [for Taiwan], as the reported cases have increased by about 20 every day,” he said. “If we can keep it under control and reduce the numbers, then we can pass the second wave [of imported cases], but if there is a loophole, the situation will be horrible.”

New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said that no one knows when the battle against COVID-19 will end, so everyone should play their part, like members of a baseball team.

In addition to cooperating with the central government, local governments must also cooperate, just as Taipei provided the building for the Cherish Food Kitchen and New Taipei City provided the ingredients, so that meals could be provided to hospitals in both cities, he said.