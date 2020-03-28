Virus Outbreak: Firm donates COVID-19 picture books

By Dennis Xie / Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan Mac Educational Co is to donate 1,000 picture books about COVID-19 to the Ministry of Education, which said it would distribute them to schools across the nation, the publisher said on Tuesday.

The book, titled Say Bye Bye to the Novel Coronavirus (和新型冠狀病毒說 Bye Bye) uses vivid illustrations to explain how COVID-19 has affected the world and what preventive measures people can adopt to keep it away, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) said.

Kao said that she facilitated the donation after learning about the book’s upcoming release during an interview with the Taipei-based publisher about the outbreak’s effect on the local publishing industry.

National Taiwan University Hospital pediatrician Huang Li-min, right, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu, center, and Taiwan Mac Educational Co president Huang Chang-fa hold copies of a picture book about COVID-19 at a news conference in Taipei on Tuesday. Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times

National Taiwan University Hospital pediatrician Huang Li-min (黃立民), who edited and reviewed the book, said he has long noticed how Taiwanese sometimes lack adequate knowledge about some diseases, making the book a great education tool for adults and children.

Although short, the book covers proper mask use and handwashing, and why they are important, as well as the disease’s modes of transmission and symptoms, Huang said, adding that it is easy to understand.

K-12 Education Administration member Chan Ya-hui (詹雅惠) said that her agency would send the books to schools across Taiwan, prioritizing rural areas.

Taiwan Mac Educational chairman Huang Chang-fa (黃長發) said that as a company committed to bridging the rural-urban gap in education and medicine, it hopes the donation would contribute to the health and well-being of children at this difficult time by enhancing their knowledge about disease prevention.

Additional reporting by Hsieh Chun-lin