Taiwan Mac Educational Co is to donate 1,000 picture books about COVID-19 to the Ministry of Education, which said it would distribute them to schools across the nation, the publisher said on Tuesday.
The book, titled Say Bye Bye to the Novel Coronavirus (和新型冠狀病毒說 Bye Bye) uses vivid illustrations to explain how COVID-19 has affected the world and what preventive measures people can adopt to keep it away, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) said.
Kao said that she facilitated the donation after learning about the book’s upcoming release during an interview with the Taipei-based publisher about the outbreak’s effect on the local publishing industry.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
National Taiwan University Hospital pediatrician Huang Li-min (黃立民), who edited and reviewed the book, said he has long noticed how Taiwanese sometimes lack adequate knowledge about some diseases, making the book a great education tool for adults and children.
Although short, the book covers proper mask use and handwashing, and why they are important, as well as the disease’s modes of transmission and symptoms, Huang said, adding that it is easy to understand.
K-12 Education Administration member Chan Ya-hui (詹雅惠) said that her agency would send the books to schools across Taiwan, prioritizing rural areas.
Taiwan Mac Educational chairman Huang Chang-fa (黃長發) said that as a company committed to bridging the rural-urban gap in education and medicine, it hopes the donation would contribute to the health and well-being of children at this difficult time by enhancing their knowledge about disease prevention.
Additional reporting by Hsieh Chun-lin
ATTACKED: The patrol cutter, accompanied by two other vessels, was clearing illegal fishing nets when the fishing boats rammed it. Repairs are expected to cost NT$1.2m Taiwan’s newest Coast Guard Administration (CGA) patrol vessel was damaged after being rammed by Chinese fishing boats near Kinmen County. It was the second confrontation this month in which shots were fired to repel Chinese fishing boats. Chen Chien-wen (陳建文), chief of the coast guard’s Offshore Flotilla No. 9 unit for Kinmen County, said that on Monday a dozen Chinese fishing boats entered Taiwan’s territorial waters near Little Kinmen (小金門), also known as Lieyu (烈嶼), close to the coast of China’s Fujian Province. “We are happy to report that no coast guard personnel were hurt in the incident, but the new CGA
Each local government must implement disease prevention policies based on its own considerations, so they cannot be identical, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said yesterday. Her remarks were in response to questions about why Taipei did not follow New Taipei City in closing all public sports centers, activity centers and museums for 14 days, starting on Friday. New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) made the sudden announcement to close those areas at the opening of a public sports center on Thursday to reduce gatherings of people in confined spaces and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as a person confirmed
ADEQUATE COVERAGE: New Taipei City, which has more than 9,500 people under home quarantine, said it would add another 450 rooms at its disease prevention hotels The Taipei City Government has added a fourth designated disease prevention hotel, allowing people under 14-day home quarantine to isolate themselves from NT$5,000 per day, it said yesterday. The Taipei Department of Information and Tourism launched the first disease prevention hotel on Feb. 21 to accommodate travelers without a place to stay during mandatory home isolation or quarantine, and for people who want to separate themselves from their family members or roommates during quarantine. The department said that as of yesterday, more than 120 travelers have stayed at one of the city’s three disease prevention hotels, and their 178 rooms are nearly
MISINFORMATION: The 100,000 masks given to ally Paraguay were bought in other Latin American nations, not made in Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Taiwan has not yet reached a point where it can export masks to diplomatic allies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, dismissing as misinformation online reports that it gave away masks to curry favor with a diplomatic ally. “Taiwan provides med-ical aid to diplomatic allies based upon specific circumstances,” Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said, adding that the supplements donated by Taiwan were all purchased locally in allied countries, in accordance with their needs. “The time is not yet ripe” for Taiwan to export medical supplies, such as surgical masks, to diplomatic allies, until