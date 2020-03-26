The Pingtung County Government on Tuesday announced the sites where people would be allowed to use uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) when an amendment to the Civil Aviation Act (民用航空法) takes effect on Tuesday next week.
Article 99 of the amended act states that local governments can designate certain zones, up to 400m in altitude, in which people can operate UAVs.
The county said that it had held five public meetings to discuss the measure, as well as inviting the Pingtung County UAV Association to consult with its officials.
Due to safety and privacy concerns, airspace in all areas included in urban construction projects, as well as Gaoshu Township (高樹), which has been designated light-aircraft airspace, is to be restricted.
Tourism areas such as Dapeng Bay (大鵬灣) and Siaoliouciou Island (小琉球), which would benefit from the use of UAVs in aerial photography, are to allow the operation of UAVs, except in residential and commercial areas, the county government said.
Operators of UAVs near or inside Kenting National Park would not only have to abide by the amended Civil Aviation Act, but also related clauses in the National Park Act (國家公園法), it said.
As larger, fixed-wing UAVs would require a runway, the county government has designated areas for UAV airfields near Gaoshu, Ligang (里港), Jhutian (竹田) and Sinyuan (新園) townships, it said.
The townships were selected for their open spaces and because they are not close to existing popular tourism areas, it added.
The UAV airfields would also serve as tourist attractions and hopefully draw more visitors, the county government said.
Ongoing adjustments would be made to the areas where UAVs can operate as the county government received feedback from the public and updates its system with more detailed information, it said.
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday experienced an influx of Taiwanese returning from Europe and the US, many of whom said they had returned despite higher ticket prices as they are concerned about family members amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Between 5am and 7am yesterday, 17 flights landed at the airport carrying 2,400 passengers, many of them from Australia and the US, Taoyuan International Airport Corp data showed. The attire of some of the arriving passengers — masks, goggles and some with full biohazard suits — demonstrated the severity of the pandemic in the nations in which they originated, the airport company said. A returning
ATTACKED: The patrol cutter, accompanied by two other vessels, was clearing illegal fishing nets when the fishing boats rammed it. Repairs are expected to cost NT$1.2m Taiwan’s newest Coast Guard Administration (CGA) patrol vessel was damaged after being rammed by Chinese fishing boats near Kinmen County. It was the second confrontation this month in which shots were fired to repel Chinese fishing boats. Chen Chien-wen (陳建文), chief of the coast guard’s Offshore Flotilla No. 9 unit for Kinmen County, said that on Monday a dozen Chinese fishing boats entered Taiwan’s territorial waters near Little Kinmen (小金門), also known as Lieyu (烈嶼), close to the coast of China’s Fujian Province. “We are happy to report that no coast guard personnel were hurt in the incident, but the new CGA
While an annual wheat festival in Taichung’s Daya District (大雅) has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, entrance to the region’s golden wheat fields remain free for visitors, attracting scores of picture-taking tourists. Taichung’s Daya and Waipu (外埔) districts are the nation’s biggest and second-biggest wheat growing regions respectively, with the festival drawing tens of thousands of visitors each year. Despite the cancelation of the festival, which was scheduled for Saturday last week, tourists have continued to visit the golden wheat fields, especially crop circles created by Waipu farmers and student volunteers, who stamped on the crops with their feet to
Each local government must implement disease prevention policies based on its own considerations, so they cannot be identical, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said yesterday. Her remarks were in response to questions about why Taipei did not follow New Taipei City in closing all public sports centers, activity centers and museums for 14 days, starting on Friday. New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) made the sudden announcement to close those areas at the opening of a public sports center on Thursday to reduce gatherings of people in confined spaces and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as a person confirmed