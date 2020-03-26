Pingtung County unveils its new UAV regulations

By Lo Hsin-chen and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Pingtung County Government on Tuesday announced the sites where people would be allowed to use uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) when an amendment to the Civil Aviation Act (民用航空法) takes effect on Tuesday next week.

Article 99 of the amended act states that local governments can designate certain zones, up to 400m in altitude, in which people can operate UAVs.

The county said that it had held five public meetings to discuss the measure, as well as inviting the Pingtung County UAV Association to consult with its officials.

Due to safety and privacy concerns, airspace in all areas included in urban construction projects, as well as Gaoshu Township (高樹), which has been designated light-aircraft airspace, is to be restricted.

Tourism areas such as Dapeng Bay (大鵬灣) and Siaoliouciou Island (小琉球), which would benefit from the use of UAVs in aerial photography, are to allow the operation of UAVs, except in residential and commercial areas, the county government said.

Operators of UAVs near or inside Kenting National Park would not only have to abide by the amended Civil Aviation Act, but also related clauses in the National Park Act (國家公園法), it said.

As larger, fixed-wing UAVs would require a runway, the county government has designated areas for UAV airfields near Gaoshu, Ligang (里港), Jhutian (竹田) and Sinyuan (新園) townships, it said.

The townships were selected for their open spaces and because they are not close to existing popular tourism areas, it added.

The UAV airfields would also serve as tourist attractions and hopefully draw more visitors, the county government said.

Ongoing adjustments would be made to the areas where UAVs can operate as the county government received feedback from the public and updates its system with more detailed information, it said.