A Taipei environmental impact assessment committee yesterday conditionally approved Farglory Group’s comparative environmental impact analysis for the Taipei Dome project, but demanded that the company submit all additional paperwork within a month.
Construction of the Taipei Dome was halted in 2015, with the Taipei City Government citing Farglory’s failure to follow the construction blueprints.
City councilors and borough wardens attending yesterday’s review called on Farglory to address issues that had led to the postponement of a first review on Feb. 7.
Photo: Tsai Ya-hua, Taipei Times
The committee should look into Farglory’s plans for an underground parking exit on Guangfu S Road, as it would worsen traffic congestion, Taipei City Councilor Chien Shu-pei (簡舒培) said, adding that there was a question of liability in the event of an accident.
Farglory has yet to confirm that its new design for the dome — which is reflecting light and affecting students at Guangfu Elementary School — would not be malodorous or harmful, Taipei City Councilor Hsu Shu-hua (許淑華) said.
Xinjen Borough (新仁) Warden Wu Chien-te (吳建德) blamed the project for the decreasing water level at a “mosquito-infested” ecological pool at the Songshan Tobacco Factory and criticized Farglory’s traffic-improvement plans.
Farglory’s plan to widen Guangfu S Road aims to free up space for its own shuttle buses to park at the dome and its shopping mall, which would worsen congestion in the area, Wu said.
Farglory should abide by the original plan’s “green cover” ratio, and make efforts to address the light pollution, traffic and ecological issues, the committee said.
The company would abide by the committee’s decisions and tender all the required information within the allotted time frame, Farglory spokesman Jacky Yang (楊舜欽) said.
The company estimates that the conclusion of construction would take another one-and-a-half years, he said.
