An 11-year-old blind boy has received a “Love Reading Expert” award from the Kaohsiung Main Public Library for reading 161 books last year.
Wu Ching-yu (吳晉宇) did not let visual loss stop him learning, the library said.
Wu lost his vision due to retinal detachment at birth and had to spend his first two years in hospital. He attends a regular elementary school and is progressing well with the help of his mother, Chiang Hui-chun (姜慧純), who quit her job to accompany him in class, and after-school tutoring by a special education teacher for visually impaired people.
Photo: Hsu Li-chuan, Taipei Times
Wu started learning Braille in the first grade and regularly visits the Kaohsiung library, which has dedicated areas for reading and borrowing services for visually impaired people on the fourth floor, Chiang said on Thursday last week.
Every day after class, Wu would read Braille books from the library, borrowing a total of 161 last year, earning him a reading award, she said.
The Love Reading Expert award, which was established by the Ministry of Education, encourages reading and honors 24 winners every year. Participating entities include the National Central Library and all other public libraries across the nation.
Besides reading, Wu also plays the piano, sings in the school choir and loves trains, said his father, Wu Ying-yu (吳盈裕), adding that he likes to visit the High Speed Rail’s (HSR) Zuoying Station (左營) and can listen to broadcasts of train departures and arrivals for hours.
When visiting his grandmother in Taipei during summer or winter vacation, he would insist on taking the HSR so he could listen to and mimic the names of the stations being broadcast in Mandarin, Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), Hakka and English, Wu Ying-yu said, adding that he has memorized all station names and can do wonderful impressions.
After reading The Story of My Life by Helen Keller, Wu Ching-yu aspires to be a talented person like the author once he grows up, Wu Ying-yu said, adding that his dream job is to become a train master for Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp.
Kaohsiung Main Public Library director Pan Cheng-yi (潘政儀) said that the main library and the Sinsing branch (新興) have more than 15,000 Braille books and audio books, and the library has a network of shared resources with other libraries, providing ample reading materials for visually impaired people.
DUAL IDENTITY: The newly elected KMT chairman said that he was born and raised in Taiwan, but from a cultural and historical viewpoint, he is also Chinese Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) on Tuesday said that he is “both Taiwanese and Chinese” at a meeting with former KMT chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱). The KMT is the Republic of China’s (ROC) founding party, Chiang said, adding that for the KMT, China is the ROC. “I was born and raised in Taiwan. I am Taiwanese,” he said. “From the perspective of blood origin, culture and history, I am also Chinese.” “On the basis of the Constitution of the ROC, I am an ROC national,” he added. Chiang and Hung reached a consensus during their discussion that the ROC
ONE ATOM THICK: A team synthesized boron nitride on a wafer and showed its efficiency in improving the performance of transistors made of 2D semiconductors A breakthrough in the manufacturing of insulation and semiconductor materials is expected to keep the nation at the forefront of IC chip fabrication, a team of researchers from National Chiao Tung University (NCTU) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) said yesterday. The team was led by NCTU electron physics professor Chang Wen-hao (張文豪) and TSMC technology director Li Lain-jong (李連忠), previously a research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of Atomic and Molecular Sciences. The semiconductor industry has almost reached the limit of how small transistors can be, prompting researchers to search for new materials and fabrication methods, Chang told a news conference
SILVER LINING: The government’s response has created an opportunity to show the world what it is missing by excluding the nation from the WHO, Charles Chen said Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday said that he would ask government officials to assess the possibility of holding an online conference with international disease prevention experts to pass on the nation’s methods for containing COVID-19. Su made the remark when asked by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Charles Chen (陳以信) whether Taiwan — which last month participated remotely in a WHO forum on critical research and the development of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics — could convene an online conference on ways to contain the novel coronavirus. As Taiwan has been the most successful nation in limiting the spread of the virus, the
‘ANCIENT SPECIES’: As a bat’s temperature rises, its immune system becomes stronger, said Wu Chung-hsin, a professor at National Taiwan Normal University Bats have biological mechanisms that can boost their immune systems to combat viruses, an academic says. “There are many mechanisms in a bat’s body to fight viruses,” Wu Chung-hsin (吳忠信), a professor at National Taiwan Normal University’s School of Life Science, told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. “In the end, [bats] and viruses can coexist peacefully.” Bats are an “ancient species” that can repair their DNA and regulate their body temperature, Wu said. “When the viral load inside their body is high, they can increase their body temperature,” Wu said. As a bat’s temperature rises, its immune system becomes stronger. In a six-week study