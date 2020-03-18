The Taipei Association of Travel Agents yesterday confirmed that 103 Taiwanese tourists were stranded in Morocco and 79 in Peru after both countries enforced travel restrictions to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
Travel agents held an emergency meeting with officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Tourism Bureau yesterday afternoon to discuss options for repatriating the tourists, association chairman Wu Chih-chien (吳志健) said.
Tour guides were trying to take tourists stranded in Morocco to Paris, Frankfurt, Germany, or any other European airports that have connecting flights to Taiwan, Wu said.
Photo: AFP
The tourists in Peru were staying in hotels because of a curfew, Wu said, adding that tour guides were finding ways to take them to Chile’s capital, Santiago, to fly to a US airport before returning to Taiwan.
“One of the travel agencies told us in the meeting that it has a tour group in Peru whose members are mostly older. One of the tourists is 87 years old, and has a chronic disease and was only carrying medicine for 18 days,” Wu said, adding that the ministry is exploring all diplomatic channels to repatriate the tourists as soon as possible.
The ministry and the bureau were also negotiating with the Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based airline Emirates about the possibility of bringing back tourists on a charter flight, as the tourists in Morocco are all scheduled to return to Taiwan on Emirates flights, Wu said.
As Taiwan has no representative office in Morocco, the nation’s affairs are covered by the ministry’s representative offices in France and the UAE.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, travel agents have to cope with the possibility of daily changes to travel advisories, Wu said, adding that the safety of tourists is travel agents’ top priority.
Travel agents would follow the disease prevention instructions from the Central Epidemic Command Center, he said.
Morocco on Sunday unexpectedly announced that it was closing its air and sea borders due to the spread of COVID-19. Peru has deployed military personnel on the streets and imposed a curfew.
A source within the association said that 11 tourists in Morocco have rebooked a return flight with Oman Air that was scheduled to arrive in Taipei last night.
Whether they succeeded in boarding the flight was uncertain, the source said.
Earlier yesterday, Department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs Director-General Alexander Yui (俞大㵢) said that eight Taiwanese tourists have not been able to leave Argentina, citing numbers obtained from travel agencies and the nation’s representative office in the South American nation.
The representative office in Argentina has established contact with the stranded Taiwanese and is trying to find a way to get them home, he said.
However, despite the office’s best efforts, the tourists might have to remain abroad until border control measures are lifted, he added.
Travelers in other Latin American and Caribbean countries face similar difficulties, as the coronavirus is spreading quickly, Yui said, advising Taiwanese to refrain from visiting the regions to avoid inconvenience.
Twelve Latin American and Caribbean countries have banned or are to ban the entry of foreign nationals: Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, El Salvador, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Ecuador, Peru and Jamaica, he said.
The ministry yesterday raised its travel alert for Peru and Argentina to “orange,” the second-highest level on its four-color scale, urging Taiwanese to avoid unnecessary trips to those countries.
Additional reporting by Lin Chia-nan and CNA
Taipei officials have fined a person NT$1 million (US$33,228) for breaking quarantine, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said yesterday. It was the first time the city has issued the maximum fine for contravening its efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Taiwan. The person, who was not identified, on Monday arrived from Xiamen, China, and according to Taiwan’s disease-prevention regulations, should have remained under home quarantine until March 23, the Taipei Department of Health said. The person was arranged to stay at a hotel, as they refused to provide their home address when passing through customs, the department said. However, city
Taiwan lags behind Japan, South Korea and China when it comes to teaching English vocabulary and total class hours, a study released yesterday by National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) showed. The study on English education in Taiwan and neighboring countries was conducted following the government’s announcement in 2018 of a policy to turn Taiwan into a bilingual nation by 2030, NTNU Department of English professor Chen Hao-jan (陳浩然) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. English classes start in the third grade in Taiwan, China and South Korea, with South Korea leading in terms of total number of class hours in
‘MUTE WHO’: The world body has not spoken about what course COVID-19 might take, despite its many experts and plenty of documentation, Chen Shih-chung said China and the WHO are in the best positions to predict how the COVID-19 pandemic will develop, but most people do not trust Beijing and the WHO remains muted, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday in response to queries by a foreign delegate. During the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) daily news conference, Chen, who heads the center, shared a discussion he had with foreign representatives in Taiwan during a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that morning. He briefed them on Taiwan’s quarantine policy and next-stage border control measures, Chen said, adding that they expressed respect
‘PERSONAL USE’: The suspect said he learned to cultivate cannabis from online sources and purchased equipment online to grow the plants for his personal consumption A New Taipei City man who was last week detained on allegations of growing cannabis plants and producing dried cannabis products was yesterday released after posting bail of NT$100,000 (US$3,323), officials said. New Taipei City prosecutors and the Criminal Investigation Bureau coordinated police units from various jurisdictions to raid a rented apartment in Sindian District (新店), officials told a news conference. Police found 19 cannabis plants, 400g of dried cannabis leaves and flowers, and a set of equipment and machines for the cultivation, drying and packaging of cannabis products, New Taipei City orosecutor Lee Ping-chi (李秉錡) said. The suspect, a 24-year-old unemployed