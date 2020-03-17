The government is planning a special loan for the nation’s six airlines as their businesses have been severely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Huang Yu-ling (黃玉霖) said yesterday.
Details of the bailout are to be decided at an Executive Yuan meeting tomorrow, he said on the sidelines of a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Transportation Committee.
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announcement on Saturday that he had raised the travel advisory for 27 European nations and Dubai to a level 3 “warning,” effective today, is expected to worsen the plight of airlines already hurt by massive numbers of flight cancellations and ticket refunds caused by the outbreak.
Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times
Previously, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) had budgeted a total of NT$4.863 billion (US$160.92 million) to subsidize the airlines, as well as several items for the nation’ airports, including aircraft landing fees, land lease fees, airport facility usage fees and royalties, as well as the purchase of disease-prevention materials.
Asked if the bailout would be capped at NT$30 billion, as some local media have reported, Huang said that the airlines are still calculating the exact amounts they need to weather the crisis.
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) supports the ministry’s proposal, Huang added.
“The airlines have experienced a massive reduction in revenue in the past few months due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has led them to have low cash flow as well. The special loan program would fund paychecks for their employees and help them get though this difficult time,” he said.
So far, the nation has managed to keep about 20 percent of its airlines’ transport capacity to China, while more than 50 percent of their international flights have been canceled, ministry statistics showed.
The Center for Aviation, a market intelligence agency for the aviation and travel industry, yesterday forecast that most of the world’s airlines would be bankrupt by the end of May, unless coordinated government and industry action is taken now.
“As the impact of the coronavirus and multiple government travel reactions sweep through our world, many airlines have probably already been driven into technical bankruptcy, or are at least substantially in breach of debt covenants,” the center said. “Cash reserves are running low quickly as fleets are grounded, and what flights there are operate at much less than half full.”
“Forward bookings are far outweighed by cancelations and each time there is a new government recommendation it is to discourage flying. Demand is drying up in ways that are completely unprecedented,” it said. “Normality is not yet on the horizon.”
The parents of a 30-year-old woman who committed suicide in her rented apartment must pay the landlord NT$2.86 million (US$95,219) in compensatory damages, the Tainan District Court has ruled. The plaintiff, surnamed Hsieh (謝), said that as an adult, the deceased, surnamed Yang (楊) should have known that committing suicide in a rented home would turn the property into a haunted house, making it difficult to lease or sell. Hsieh accused Yang of committing suicide in the apartment on purpose, so she should bear responsibility for compensating her for her losses, but since Yang was dead, she could only seek compensation from
Taipei officials have fined a person NT$1 million (US$33,228) for breaking quarantine, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said yesterday. It was the first time the city has issued the maximum fine for contravening its efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Taiwan. The person, who was not identified, on Monday arrived from Xiamen, China, and according to Taiwan’s disease-prevention regulations, should have remained under home quarantine until March 23, the Taipei Department of Health said. The person was arranged to stay at a hotel, as they refused to provide their home address when passing through customs, the department said. However, city
Taiwan lags behind Japan, South Korea and China when it comes to teaching English vocabulary and total class hours, a study released yesterday by National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) showed. The study on English education in Taiwan and neighboring countries was conducted following the government’s announcement in 2018 of a policy to turn Taiwan into a bilingual nation by 2030, NTNU Department of English professor Chen Hao-jan (陳浩然) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. English classes start in the third grade in Taiwan, China and South Korea, with South Korea leading in terms of total number of class hours in
Orders for online mask purchases can be placed starting tomorrow, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, one day after it announced it was testing an online system for buying masks. People would be able to order their weekly ration of masks online and pick up their purchase at convenience stores, in addition to the options of buying them at National Health Insurance (NHI)-contracted pharmacies or public health centers, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who is also head of the center. People would need their NHI card or Citizen Digital Certificate to log on to the system,