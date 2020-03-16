Demand for disease-prevention taxi and vehicle rental services at airports is expected to increase after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Saturday issued a level 3 “warning” travel notice for 27 European countries, as well as Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, due to a rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in those nations, Taoyuan International Airport Corp (TIAC) said yesterday.
Outbound passengers departing to any of the nations after 2pm on Saturday would be subject to 14-day home quarantine if they return to Taiwan, the CECC said.
The policy would raise the demand for the disease-prevention taxi and vehicle rental services at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, TIAC said, adding that, CB Leasing Co, the vehicle rental firm helping with the service, has increased the number of vehicles in its disease-prevention fleet.
Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times
Some Uber drivers criticized the move, saying that the rental drivers working with the fleet could become weak links in containing the spread of COVID-19.
TIAC said that the special service was created so that passengers who are asked to undergo home quarantine would not use public transport to return home.
If they take the public transport and one of them is later diagnosed with the coronavirus, the government would have trouble finding the people who have been in contact with them, it said.
Passengers returning from nations with COVID-19 infections could also be collected by their family members or any contact who can be located by the government, but passengers and their family members have to protect themselves from contracting the disease, the company said.
The new service is provided by airport-based taxi drivers and CB Leasing, which was the only vehicle rental firm willing to offer the service, it added.
Since March 4, the fleet has about 620 vehicles standing by.
According to the service fee schemes announced by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, passengers who are headed to Taipei, New Taipei City, Keelung, Taoyuan or Hsinchu County would be charged the price shown on the taxi meters.
Those traveling to other cities and counties should use the vehicle rental service.
Drivers in the special fleet have been trained by Centers for Disease Control staff on dealing with passengers, the company said.
Apart from wearing masks, they also need to disinfect the vehicles and passengers’ luggage and make sure that the passengers have masks on before getting into a vehicle, TIAC said.
The drivers would also keep a record of their passengers.
If one of the passengers is confirmed to have COVID-19, the record would help government officials track the people who have been in contact with them, the company said.
In related news, Emirates yesterday announced that all flights between Taipei and Dubai would be suspended, starting today.
Passengers wanting a refund or to change tickets would not be charged a processing fee, it added.
The parents of a 30-year-old woman who committed suicide in her rented apartment must pay the landlord NT$2.86 million (US$95,219) in compensatory damages, the Tainan District Court has ruled. The plaintiff, surnamed Hsieh (謝), said that as an adult, the deceased, surnamed Yang (楊) should have known that committing suicide in a rented home would turn the property into a haunted house, making it difficult to lease or sell. Hsieh accused Yang of committing suicide in the apartment on purpose, so she should bear responsibility for compensating her for her losses, but since Yang was dead, she could only seek compensation from
A New Taipei City man who challenged a fine he received for importing e-cigarettes won the suit, after a district court ruled that the products fell outside of the scope of current tobacco laws. The man, surnamed Yang (楊), was fined NT$10,000 for contravening the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act (菸害防制法) when he imported a case of e-cigarettes in May last year. Saying the fine was unjust, Yang filed an administrative appeal. In the ruling on Feb. 24, the New Taipei District Court judge said that as the e-cigarettes Yang imported were not in the shape of cigarettes they could not
Taipei officials have fined a person NT$1 million (US$33,228) for breaking quarantine, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said yesterday. It was the first time the city has issued the maximum fine for contravening its efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Taiwan. The person, who was not identified, on Monday arrived from Xiamen, China, and according to Taiwan’s disease-prevention regulations, should have remained under home quarantine until March 23, the Taipei Department of Health said. The person was arranged to stay at a hotel, as they refused to provide their home address when passing through customs, the department said. However, city
A petition to recall Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) was delivered to the Kaohsiung City Election Commission after reaching 400,000 signatures, the petition’s lead organizer said yesterday. “Now that we’ve reached the end of the second stage for the petition, I promise to meet you all in 100 days in a Kaohsiung without Han Kuo-yu,” Chen Kuan-jung (陳冠榮) said. It would take 40 days to audit the petition, and another 20 to 60 days to prepare for a provisional election, he said, adding that the election would most likely take place on June 13. Social activist groups WeCare Kaohsiung and