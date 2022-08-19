The New York Yankees on Wednesday were poised to extend their recent misery on a long night against the Tampa Bay Rays, but one swing from Josh Donaldson changed everything when he hit a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning as the clock struck midnight to salvage an 8-7 win and avoid a three-game sweep.
Gleyber Torres singled leading off the 10th off Jalen Beeks (2-2) and Anthony Rizzo walked before Donaldson lifted a one-strike fastball to the short porch in right field. He flipped his bat and raised his arms immediately after he connected.
“The guys were pumped,” Donaldson said. “I think just how the game progressed and how the back-and-forth battle happened there, and we were able to kind of come back there with our backs against the wall. I definitely think there was some release of some joy and some frustration over the past couple of weeks for sure.”
Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY
Oswaldo Cabrera, recalled from the minors earlier on Wednesday, was in the on-deck circle, and Donaldson gave the 23-year-old third baseman a chest bump as part of his celebration.
It was Donaldson’s eighth career game-ending homer and first since Sept. 27, 2015, with the Toronto Blue Jays also to beat Tampa Bay.
“I felt like off the bat right away” it was gone, New York manager Aaron Boone said. “Right away I felt like it was a homer, but I needed to see it go over.”
Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY
Data from the Elias Sports Bureau showed that Donaldson became the third Yankee — joining Babe Ruth and Jason Giambi — to hit a game-ending grand slam with New York trailing by at least three runs in extra innings.
“There’s not too many better feelings in the world than hitting a walk-off home run,” Donaldson said.
Aroldis Chapman (2-3) gave up three runs in the top of the 10th for New York, who entered having lost three straight and 12 of 15.
However, the Yankees finally got some help from their offense, scoring more than three runs in a game for the first time since Aug. 8. New York had totaled one run in their previous three games.
The Rays led 4-2 when the game was stopped by rain with one out in the top of the seventh. The ensuing 1 hour, 3 minute delay was worth it for the Yankees, who ended Tampa Bay’s four-game winning streak.
Although the Yankees are 9-16 since the All-Star break, their American League East lead moved back to 10 games over Tampa Bay and Toronto. New York have led the division by double digits for all but two days since June 13.
“For being the regular season and being August, that was a special one,” Boone said.
In other games, it was:
‧ Angels 7, Mariners 11
‧ Blue Jays 6, Orioles 1
‧ Braves 7, Mets 9
‧ Brewers 1, Dodgers 2
‧ Cardinals 5, Rockies 1
‧ Giants 2, Diamondbacks 3
‧ Guardians 8, Tigers 4
‧ Marlins 3, Padres 10
‧ Nationals 2, Cubs 3
‧ Pirates 3, Red Sox 8
‧ Rangers 2, Athletics 7
‧ Reds 1, Phillies 0
‧ Twins 4, Royals 0
‧ White Sox 2, Astros 3
An 82-year-old man on Saturday set off from Kaohsiung’s Sizihwan Bay (西子灣) to circumnavigate Taiwan in a sailboat in 29 days. Chinese Taipei Sailing Association vice president Chan Cheng-feng said the trip had been a dream of his for the past 40 years. Chan, who also heads the Kaohsiung Municipal Athletics Federation’s sailing committee, has been working to promote the sport in Taiwan since leaving the Marine Corps in 1976. The biggest challenge has been ensuring that people learn how to deal with problems at sea and know how to avoid danger, Chan said. The octogenarian said it is exciting to “still be having
As David Popovici has accelerated past his older rivals in the pool this summer, it seemed inevitable that the skinny 17-year-old would threaten world records. The only surprise when he broke the 100m freestyle mark in Rome on Saturday was that he got so quick so fast. On Friday, the Romanian had become only the fourth man in history to swim under 47 seconds as he set a European record to win his semi-final at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome. That was more than half a second faster than his gold-medal time at the FINA World Championships in June. On Saturday,
Brazilian outsider Beatriz Haddad Maia on Thursday toppled Iga Swiatek 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals of the WTA Toronto Masters. The South American, ranked 24th in the world, beat her third top-10 opponent this season, but notched her first career win over a world No. 1 as she clawed out the victory in three hours. Haddad Maia, who won titles at Nottingham and Birmingham in June, became the first Brazilian to reach the quarters at a WTA 1000 tournament. She was the first from her country to face a No. 1 since Telian Pereira lost to Serena Williams at Roland
RESPECTING ELDERS: Raducanu said that her chance to share the court with Williams, who had already won four titles when the British teenager was born, ‘was a true honor’ Serena Williams’ farewell tour on Tuesday suffered another bump in the road with a 6-4, 6-0 opening round loss to Emma Raducanu at the Western & Southern Open, one of the last tune-up events before the final Grand Slam of the American great’s career. Williams has just one professional tournament remaining before the US Open, where she would have one last chance to tie Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles. After a sluggish start in the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati, Ohio, Williams gave the sold-out crowd something to cheer about in the first set when she crushed back-to-back aces