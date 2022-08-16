Harry Kane on Sunday snatched a 96th minute equalizer to salvage a 2-2 draw for Tottenham Hotspur from a feisty London derby against Chelsea.
Coaches Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel were sent off after the full-time whistle for their second physical altercation of the match.
Chelsea looked set to get a new era at Stamford Bridge off to the best possible start as they twice led through Kalidou Koulibaly and Reece James.
Photo: AFP
Tottenham were well off the level required if they are to live up to hopes of challenging Manchester City and Liverpool for the title, but showed the newfound character instilled by Conte to fight back for a point.
The Italian and Tuchel were both booked in the aftermath of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s first equalizer.
Tempers then flared again during a handshake after Kane nodded in with virtually the last action of the game.
“It is the [English] Premier League and why we love it. It is emotional coaches on the sidelines,” Tuchel said. “I think it [the red card] was not necessary, but a lot of things were not necessary today so it is another poor decision from the referee.”
Tottenham have still only won once at Stamford Bridge in 32 years in the league.
“There is a difference between Chelsea and Tottenham, but we are here to reduce this gap,” Conte said. “Last season we lost three times, this time we drew so it’s a little step forward.”
Two of Chelsea’s new signings combined for the opening goal as it was from Marc Cucurella’s corner that Koulibaly found space to volley home.
Spurs leveled 22 minutes from time in controversial fashion to light the spark between the two managers. Kai Havertz looked to be clearly fouled by Rodrigo Bentancur before Tottenham broke forward and the ball eventually fell to Hojbjerg to fire low and hard past Mendy.
Tuchel reacted furiously to the decision and Conte’s overzealous celebration.
The German fought fire with fire as he sprinted down the touchline to celebrate when James thrashed home Raheem Sterling’s pass to restore Chelsea’s lead 13 minutes from time.
However, Kane had the final say as he flicked in Ivan Perisic’s corner deep into added time.
