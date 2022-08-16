Taiwan take No. 2 spot at Philippine volleyball tourney

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwanese team KingWhale Taipei finished runners-up at the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference tournament in the Philippines after suffering a 3-0 rout at the hands of local team Creamline Cool Smashers in the final on Sunday.

The Philippine team defeated KingWhale Taipei in a three-set sweep 25-21, 25-19, 25-8 that lasted 1 hour, 26 minutes in front of a raucous home crowd of 13,589 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Bay City.

After the match, KingWhale Taipei head coach Teng Yen-min said she was happy, adding that it was the first time the team had participated in the invitational tournament.

KingWhale captain Liao Yi-jen won the best setter prize.

The Taiwanese team won four games in a row to reach the final.