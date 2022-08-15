Octogenarian starts 29-day sailing trip around Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA





An 82-year-old man on Saturday set off from Kaohsiung’s Sizihwan Bay (西子灣) to circumnavigate Taiwan in a sailboat in 29 days.

Chinese Taipei Sailing Association vice president Chan Cheng-feng said the trip had been a dream of his for the past 40 years.

Chan, who also heads the Kaohsiung Municipal Athletics Federation’s sailing committee, has been working to promote the sport in Taiwan since leaving the Marine Corps in 1976.

Chinese Taipei Sailing Association vice president Chan Cheng-feng, 82, prepares to set off on a trip around Taiwan proper from Kaohsiung’s Sizihwan Bay on Saturday. Photo: CNA

The biggest challenge has been ensuring that people learn how to deal with problems at sea and know how to avoid danger, Chan said.

The octogenarian said it is exciting to “still be having this type of fun” at his age.

“As long as you prepare enough water, food, sunscreen and wear a life jacket, the challenge can be easily accomplished,” he said.

Sailing coach Huang Kuo-fang, who helped plan the challenge, said there would be two other sailors accompanying Chan on the trip, and coast guard personnel would watch over him along the way.

Chan plans to travel counter-clockwise around Taiwan proper. He is expected to complete the journey on Sept. 10.