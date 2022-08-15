An 82-year-old man on Saturday set off from Kaohsiung’s Sizihwan Bay (西子灣) to circumnavigate Taiwan in a sailboat in 29 days.
Chinese Taipei Sailing Association vice president Chan Cheng-feng said the trip had been a dream of his for the past 40 years.
Chan, who also heads the Kaohsiung Municipal Athletics Federation’s sailing committee, has been working to promote the sport in Taiwan since leaving the Marine Corps in 1976.
Photo: CNA
The biggest challenge has been ensuring that people learn how to deal with problems at sea and know how to avoid danger, Chan said.
The octogenarian said it is exciting to “still be having this type of fun” at his age.
“As long as you prepare enough water, food, sunscreen and wear a life jacket, the challenge can be easily accomplished,” he said.
Sailing coach Huang Kuo-fang, who helped plan the challenge, said there would be two other sailors accompanying Chan on the trip, and coast guard personnel would watch over him along the way.
Chan plans to travel counter-clockwise around Taiwan proper. He is expected to complete the journey on Sept. 10.
Tuesday night was another home run, another pitching win, another spot in the history books — just another night for Shohei Ohtani. The two-way sensation from Japan withstood another injury scare and pitched six scoreless innings to go with his team-leading 25th home run, reaching yet another monumental milestone as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1. Ohtani joined Babe Ruth (1918) as the only players in major league history to have at least 10 home runs and 10 wins in the same season. The Angels said that two players from the Negro Leagues also did it: Bullet Rogan of the
A tearful Naomi Osaka on Tuesday retired injured and US Open champion Emma Raducanu fell at the first hurdle as the top women’s players continued their preparations for Flushing Meadows at the Canadian Open in Toronto. News of the pending retirement of Serena Williams overshadowed proceedings at the tune-up for the year’s final Grand Slam, but there were no shortage of first-round upsets for fans to enjoy, including one by local Bianca Andreescu. Twice US Open champion Osaka, in only her second tournament back from an Achilles injury, battled on gamely before retiring while trailing Kaia Kanepi 7-6 (7/4), 3-0. “I felt my
UNSTOPPABLE: Australia again topped the medal table after winning gold in the men’s hockey, a feat they have achieved ever since the sport was added to the program Legendary Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne brought the curtain down on the Commonwealth Games in spectacular style on Monday, as dominant Australia celebrated finishing top of the medals table yet again. Athletes swarmed Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium for a closing party that also featured UB40 and Dexys. Birmingham-born Osbourne, known as the Prince of Darkness, brought the ceremony to a climax after emerging as the surprise act. The show, celebrating Birmingham’s emergence from the wreckage of World War II as a diverse and vibrant modern city, brought 11 days of action to a close. Earlier, six-time defending champions Australia wrapped up their campaign in
Taichung Futuro on Sunday beat Tainan TSG 3-0 to take the top spot in the Taiwan Football Premier League standings with 20 points, while Hang Yuan bested Taipower 2-0 to rise to second place with 19 points in a tight title race. Taichung scored all three of their goals in the first half in a rainy afternoon match in Tainan, with Haitian striker Benchy Estama opening the scoring at seven minutes, passing to Turkish-born forward Onur Dogan, who clipped the ball over Tainan goalkeeper Tuan Hsuan. Futuro doubled the lead after Tuan blocked a free-kick at 21 minutes that was completed by