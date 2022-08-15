As David Popovici has accelerated past his older rivals in the pool this summer, it seemed inevitable that the skinny 17-year-old would threaten world records. The only surprise when he broke the 100m freestyle mark in Rome on Saturday was that he got so quick so fast.
On Friday, the Romanian had become only the fourth man in history to swim under 47 seconds as he set a European record to win his semi-final at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome. That was more than half a second faster than his gold-medal time at the FINA World Championships in June.
On Saturday, he was even quicker, swimming 46.86 seconds to slice 0.05 seconds off the record set by Brazilian Cesar Cielo in the 2009 World Championships during the era of buoyant body suits.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“Yesterday I said that the European record was just one step in the right direction — and I was right. There was no rush and I had to be extremely patient about the world record,” Popovici said.
In the World Championships in Budapest, Popovici outpaced Caeleb Dressel, who had swum the fastest 100m in a textile suit, in the heats. The Olympic champion withdrew from before the semis.
“It’s nice being able to say that I am the fastest to ever do it, and it’s a good thing to know I clashed with all of the titans of this race,” Popovici said.
His coach, Adrian Radulescu said that he, too, was surprised by the speed of Popovici’s progress.
“It’s amazing that it is happening so early,” Radulescu said.
Asked on Thursday what makes him succesful, Popovici said that it comes at a price.
“When Erling Haaland, a football player, was asked the same question, he replied: ‘Hard work.’ So, it’s just really a lot of hard work and a lot of sacrifice,” he said. “What are you willing to do that others aren’t? This includes living a completely different lifestyle.”
After Rome Popovici plans to head to the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Lima
“Really, all I want to get out of this meet and out of world juniors in Peru is simply having fun. The medals, the records, everything, the good times are simply a bonus. If we manage to have fun, that’s very satisfying,” he said.
Not everyone might share his idea of fun.
“Everything in sport is fun. Getting extremely tired and then wanting to vomit,” he said. “Having all sorts of lactate problems ... that’s fine. It’s not fun at the time, but after half an hour you don’t want to kill yourself anymore and you feel as if its all worth it,” he said.
Popovici was nine when he joined the swimming club where Radulescu coaches.
“He wasn’t the easiest to train, he was mostly looking for fun, to skip his turn... but there was something special about him, he was very competitive,” Radulescu said.
“He must have been 10 years old, we were organizing a competition for swimmers of the same age,” the coach said. “A 25m swim and the last one was eliminated... Each time, David finished second last. Ahead of him, they wanted to prove that they were good, they got tired. In the final race, the other survivor was so tired, David won.”
Popovici is unusually thin for a top swimmer.
“David has a keen sense of water,” Radulescu said. “It’s not about how much force you can generate, but how you can put it into the speed you develop. So, yes, he is very thin, but he has enough strength to swim at higher speeds.”
“He’ll be 18 in September, his body will grow, evolve to a man’s size. It’s a challenge ... to get the right balance between strength and efficiency.”
Popovici already has a nickname: the Magician.
“I was passionate about magic when I was younger, the card tricks and illusions and stuff, but not anymore. It was a little hobby before swimming,” he said. “But yes, some people have called me the Magician because of what I do in the pool, but again, I don’t think it represents me. I like to think of myself as a simple guy who just swims fast.”
Tuesday night was another home run, another pitching win, another spot in the history books — just another night for Shohei Ohtani. The two-way sensation from Japan withstood another injury scare and pitched six scoreless innings to go with his team-leading 25th home run, reaching yet another monumental milestone as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1. Ohtani joined Babe Ruth (1918) as the only players in major league history to have at least 10 home runs and 10 wins in the same season. The Angels said that two players from the Negro Leagues also did it: Bullet Rogan of the
A tearful Naomi Osaka on Tuesday retired injured and US Open champion Emma Raducanu fell at the first hurdle as the top women’s players continued their preparations for Flushing Meadows at the Canadian Open in Toronto. News of the pending retirement of Serena Williams overshadowed proceedings at the tune-up for the year’s final Grand Slam, but there were no shortage of first-round upsets for fans to enjoy, including one by local Bianca Andreescu. Twice US Open champion Osaka, in only her second tournament back from an Achilles injury, battled on gamely before retiring while trailing Kaia Kanepi 7-6 (7/4), 3-0. “I felt my
UNSTOPPABLE: Australia again topped the medal table after winning gold in the men’s hockey, a feat they have achieved ever since the sport was added to the program Legendary Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne brought the curtain down on the Commonwealth Games in spectacular style on Monday, as dominant Australia celebrated finishing top of the medals table yet again. Athletes swarmed Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium for a closing party that also featured UB40 and Dexys. Birmingham-born Osbourne, known as the Prince of Darkness, brought the ceremony to a climax after emerging as the surprise act. The show, celebrating Birmingham’s emergence from the wreckage of World War II as a diverse and vibrant modern city, brought 11 days of action to a close. Earlier, six-time defending champions Australia wrapped up their campaign in
Taichung Futuro on Sunday beat Tainan TSG 3-0 to take the top spot in the Taiwan Football Premier League standings with 20 points, while Hang Yuan bested Taipower 2-0 to rise to second place with 19 points in a tight title race. Taichung scored all three of their goals in the first half in a rainy afternoon match in Tainan, with Haitian striker Benchy Estama opening the scoring at seven minutes, passing to Turkish-born forward Onur Dogan, who clipped the ball over Tainan goalkeeper Tuan Hsuan. Futuro doubled the lead after Tuan blocked a free-kick at 21 minutes that was completed by