On a night when the New York Yankees ended their losing streak and Aaron Judge homered yet again, it was not all good news.
Judge hit his 44th homer, Josh Donaldson went deep and drove in three runs, and the Yankees snapped a five-game skid by beating the Seattle Mariners 9-4 on Monday.
Donaldson doubled twice and Andrew Benintendi also had two doubles and three RBIs as the Yankees hammered Seattle pitching, but they got a bad break early on — Matt Carpenter fractured his left foot when he fouled off a pitch in the first inning.
Photo: Joe Nicholson-USA Today
“I have no doubt in my mind that he’s going to still make an impact on this team even while he’s hurt,” said Yankees starter Jameson Taillon, who threw seven innings to get the win.
“He’s come in here right away and made an impact on a lot of people. He’s not afraid to talk pitching with the pitchers. He’s not afraid to give honest feedback. He’s one of the best guys that I’ve been around and played with, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he finds his way back and makes an impact,” Taillon said.
Carpenter, who was in a walking boot after the game, said there is no time frame yet for a possible return and he would first need to see a foot specialist.
He began the night hitting .307 with 15 home runs and 37 RBIs in just 127 at-bats.
“My mindset is that this won’t be the end for me here this year. I’m hopeful that I can come back and contribute,” he said.
Even without Carpenter, the Yankees had plenty of punch to stop their longest losing streak of the season.
New York manager Aaron Boone held a team meeting ahead of the series opener in Seattle after the Yankees were swept in St Louis last weekend. His message was mostly a reminder the Bronx Bombers are arguably the most talented team in the MLB, and following the trade deadline have the pieces to make this a special season.
Message received.
“It was a nice little get-together pregame. We went out there with a tonne of energy,” Taillon said.
Erik ten Hag’s first competitive game as manager tomorrow should herald a fresh start for Manchester Untied, but familiar failings behind the scenes have made the Dutchman’s difficult job an almost impossible one. Ten Hag’s predecessor Ralf Rangnick signed off from his miserable caretaker spell last season by stating that the United squad needed “open heart surgery” and up to 10 new players after laboring to a sixth-placed finish in the English Premier League. So far, only three new faces have arrived at Old Trafford — Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen. The United squad is arguably weaker than last season, with
Taiwanese infielder Chang Yu on Saturday made his major league pitching debut when he was pulled off third base in the bottom of the eighth to preserve the Tampa Bay Rays’ bullpen in their 9-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers. Chang’s chance to take the mound came as the Tigers’ scoring was already out of hand for the Rays. Detroit mounted a rare offensive outburst, leading Rays manager Kevin Cash to preserve his pitchers by allowing Chang to throw an inning. He retired Willi Castro on what the scoreboard called a 40mph curveball, but Detroit’s Jonathan Schoop hit the next pitch for
Australia’s Donna Lobban said she and her Scottish husband Greg Lobban would not be signing “divorce papers” after she beat him in mixed doubles squash competition at the Commonwealth Games on Friday. Donna Lobban and her partner, Cameron Pilley, came back from a game down to win 9-11, 11-8, 11-8 and reach the semi-finals in Birmingham, England. The defending champion, 35, said she was braced for her husband’s reaction. “I might have to put up with him being in a terrible mood for a while, but if I had lost it would have been him putting up with me being in a
Taiwan scored 15 runs in four innings against Italy in their final game in the opening round of the WBSC U-12 Baseball World Cup in Tainan on Tuesday night. The 15-0 victory lifted Taiwan’s record in the tournament played at the Asia-Pacific International Baseball Stadium to four wins and one defeat before they play in the super round starting today. Taiwan wasted no time on Tuesday, with Ou Tzu-chiao singling to center field while Wu Sheng-zhi opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. After a scoreless second inning, Taiwan put up video game numbers sending nine players to the home plate