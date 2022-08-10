Judge hits No. 44, as Yankees beat Mariners

AP, SEATTLE





On a night when the New York Yankees ended their losing streak and Aaron Judge homered yet again, it was not all good news.

Judge hit his 44th homer, Josh Donaldson went deep and drove in three runs, and the Yankees snapped a five-game skid by beating the Seattle Mariners 9-4 on Monday.

Donaldson doubled twice and Andrew Benintendi also had two doubles and three RBIs as the Yankees hammered Seattle pitching, but they got a bad break early on — Matt Carpenter fractured his left foot when he fouled off a pitch in the first inning.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners in their MLB game in Seattle on Monday. Photo: Joe Nicholson-USA Today

“I have no doubt in my mind that he’s going to still make an impact on this team even while he’s hurt,” said Yankees starter Jameson Taillon, who threw seven innings to get the win.

“He’s come in here right away and made an impact on a lot of people. He’s not afraid to talk pitching with the pitchers. He’s not afraid to give honest feedback. He’s one of the best guys that I’ve been around and played with, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he finds his way back and makes an impact,” Taillon said.

Carpenter, who was in a walking boot after the game, said there is no time frame yet for a possible return and he would first need to see a foot specialist.

He began the night hitting .307 with 15 home runs and 37 RBIs in just 127 at-bats.

“My mindset is that this won’t be the end for me here this year. I’m hopeful that I can come back and contribute,” he said.

Even without Carpenter, the Yankees had plenty of punch to stop their longest losing streak of the season.

New York manager Aaron Boone held a team meeting ahead of the series opener in Seattle after the Yankees were swept in St Louis last weekend. His message was mostly a reminder the Bronx Bombers are arguably the most talented team in the MLB, and following the trade deadline have the pieces to make this a special season.

Message received.

“It was a nice little get-together pregame. We went out there with a tonne of energy,” Taillon said.