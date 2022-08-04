Taiwan scored 15 runs in four innings against Italy in their final game in the opening round of the WBSC U-12 Baseball World Cup in Tainan on Tuesday night.
The 15-0 victory lifted Taiwan’s record in the tournament played at the Asia-Pacific International Baseball Stadium to four wins and one defeat before they play in the super round starting today.
Taiwan wasted no time on Tuesday, with Ou Tzu-chiao singling to center field while Wu Sheng-zhi opened the scoring in the bottom of the first.
Photo courtesy of the CTBA via CNA
After a scoreless second inning, Taiwan put up video game numbers sending nine players to the home plate and boosting their lead to 10-0 by the end of the third inning.
However, their batting streak did not stop there, with Taiwan posting another five-run inning at the bottom of the fourth to win the game 15-0.
Asked about the super round, Ou said he hopes his team can keep winning.
The U-12 Baseball World Cup had 11 teams competing in two groups in the opening round, and the top three finishers in each group advanced to the super round. Mexico and Venezuela were the other teams in Taiwan’s group to qualify for the super round.
The remaining teams are to compete in a placement round at the same time as the super round, which runs from today through Saturday.
The top two finishers in the super round are to compete for the world title on Sunday.
