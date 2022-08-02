One year ago, sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya’s life was upended when she refused to board a plane back to her native Belarus after being kicked out of the Tokyo Olympics by her team.
What began as a controversy over Tsimanouskaya’s entry in the 4x400m relay snowballed into a defection that became one of the biggest stories of the Games and highlighted the pressure Belarusian athletes face for challenging authority.
Forced out by her national team after criticizing coaches for entering her in an event that was not her customary distance, Tsimanouskaya feared for her safety if she returned to Belarus and sought refuge in Poland.
She is in the process of receiving Polish citizenship and the necessary documents to compete at national team level there.
The 25-year-old also wants another chance to compete at the Olympics and hopes to run at the 2024 Paris Games in the 200m, the event she had been set to run the day after Belarus removed her from the team.
“I’m disappointed that I didn’t compete in the distance I had prepared for,” Tsimanouskaya said in a video interview from her home in Warsaw. “But I’m not losing hope. I’m still training here. I dream of going back to the Olympics and this time run my distance and show decent results.”
She has only been able to run in lower-level meets as she awaits citizenship.
“I’m grateful to Poland for having let me enter some competitions,” she said. “But as an athlete who competed at the Olympics, it was tough to realize that I now was running at competitions with children.”
Belarusians and Russians are barred from competing at international athletics meets because of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Tsimanouskaya became a symbol of resistance in Belarus, where opposition figures and those critical of the authorities have been prosecuted, jailed or fled since mass protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in 2020.
“I didn’t go to the Olympics to represent Lukashenko’s authority,” she said. “I went to the Olympics to represent Belarus. And for me, Belarus does not equal Lukashenko or the authorities.”
Tsimanouskaya is slowly building a new life for herself in Poland, where she plans to study and hopes to open a gym with her husband Arseni, a fitness trainer.
In addition to being sidelined as a Belarusian national, Tsimanouskaya said some who had pledged their support since her defection had not followed through.
“I don’t see myself as a hero, but maybe my actions will serve as an example for someone,” she said.
“Over time, my life has started to fall into place. I’m continuing my career and making plans for the future. It shows that people shouldn’t be afraid,” she said.
The Kaohsiung Steelers have confirmed rumors that they are trying to recruit NBA star Jeremy Lin for next season, admitting they face challenges, but saying they are not giving up. Steelers general manager Kenny Kao told the Central News Agency in an interview in Taipei this week that the Steelers are trying to enlist Lin, but face competition from other P.League+ clubs. “If you have a great talent, you have someone that’s a legendary figure and likely the best Asian basketball player ever, and you don’t pursue that kind of talent, you’re not doing your job right,” Kao said. Lin rose to fame
The conversation about what track sensation Sydney McLaughlin will do next involves more than the clock. She brought the record in her 400m hurdles race down by nearly three-quarters of a second at the world championships, to a once-unthinkable mark of 50.68 seconds, but it was her run in the women’s 4x400m relay that might really get people wondering. The Paris Olympics start two years and two days from Sunday’s close of the world championships in Eugene, Oregon. McLaughlin is 22, with plenty of work yet to do in the hurdles, she said. However, she also hinted that the 400m-flat, or even the 100m
The heat was not to blame for the result, but rather the difficulty of finding training facilities, Taichung Futuro manager Henry Vom said in an interview yesterday two days after his team drew 3-3 against lowly AC Taipei in the Taiwan Football Premier League. Taichung on Sunday were at home against AC Taipei in a frantic game, with the visitors twice fighting back to share the points in a six-goal thriller. Within four minutes of kick-off, Taipei striker Lee Tsung-yang sprinted down the right flank and the Taichung defense failed to close him down. Lee blasted an angled shot that eluded goalkeeper Pan
English cyclist Matt Walls was on Sunday involved in a horror crash at the Commonwealth Games when he was catapulted over the barriers and into the crowds at the Lee Valley VeloPark. The Olympic omnium champion, competing in the men’s 15km scratch qualifiers at the London venue, received treatment for more than 40 minutes before being taken away by ambulance. Spectators were also hurt after Walls and his bike came over the top of the barriers on the high banking of a corner. Two other riders — the Isle of Man’s Matt Bostock and Canada’s Derek Gee — were also taken to hospital,