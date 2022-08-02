England manager Sarina Wiegman on Sunday said “the world will change” for her players after the Lionesses won the UEFA Women’s Euro with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Germany at a sold-out Wembley.
In front of a record crowd of 87,192 for any match in the history of the European Championships, Chloe Kelly prodded home the winner in the 110th minute to deliver England women’s first major tournament win.
“The world will change, we know that,” said Wiegman, whose post-match news conference was interrupted by the England squad singing “football’s coming home.”
Photo: AFP
“We change society and that’s what we want, that’s so much more than football,” she said. “Winning is what we are here for, our job is to do as good as possible, but through football you can make changes in society and that’s what we are here for.”
Kelly only just made Wiegman’s squad after fighting back from an anterior cruciate ligament tear to be fit in time for the tournament and made herself a national hero by being in the right place to pounce when Germany failed to clear a corner.
The Manchester City winger tore off her shirt in celebration in scenes reminiscent of Brandi Chastain’s famous reaction to scoring the winning penalty at the 1999 World Cup for the USA.
“This is what dreams are made of, as a young girl watching women’s football,” said Kelly, who broke off a post-match interview to join in a chorus of Sweet Caroline with the crowd and her teammates.
“Thank you for everyone who played a part in my rehab. I always believed I’d be here, but to be here and score the winner, wow. These girls are amazing,” she said.
England looked set for victory in the 90 minutes when substitute Ella Toone’s sublime chip over Merle Frohms put the hosts in front.
Germany showed remarkable resilience to bounce back as Lina Magull leveled 11 minutes from time.
However, 56 years on from England’s last major tournament win in either the men’s or women’s game, they were not to be denied a major tournament success.
Queen Elizabeth II led the tributes to the Lionesses, calling them “an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations.”
Fortune did not favor Germany, who lost captain and top goalscorer Alexandra Popp to a muscle injury in the warm-up.
German boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg was also furious that a penalty was not awarded in the first half for a handball by England captain Leah Williamson.
England probably feel their time for some luck was due as 12 months on from the Three Lions’ defeat on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2020 men’s final, the nation’s women went one better.
“I can’t stop crying. We talk and we talk and we’ve finally done it,” Williamson said. “It’s the proudest moment of my life. I’m taking in every single second because I’ll want to relive this for a long time.”
London erupted in delight at the win, with fans turning Trafalgar Square into a giant party and some even diving into its famous fountains to celebrate
“I think they’re wonderful,” Maggie Maybury, 67, from London, said at the fan zone. “Everyone’s going to love them. They will just be the darlings. It’s going to be good for women’s sports.”
The Kaohsiung Steelers have confirmed rumors that they are trying to recruit NBA star Jeremy Lin for next season, admitting they face challenges, but saying they are not giving up. Steelers general manager Kenny Kao told the Central News Agency in an interview in Taipei this week that the Steelers are trying to enlist Lin, but face competition from other P.League+ clubs. “If you have a great talent, you have someone that’s a legendary figure and likely the best Asian basketball player ever, and you don’t pursue that kind of talent, you’re not doing your job right,” Kao said. Lin rose to fame
The conversation about what track sensation Sydney McLaughlin will do next involves more than the clock. She brought the record in her 400m hurdles race down by nearly three-quarters of a second at the world championships, to a once-unthinkable mark of 50.68 seconds, but it was her run in the women’s 4x400m relay that might really get people wondering. The Paris Olympics start two years and two days from Sunday’s close of the world championships in Eugene, Oregon. McLaughlin is 22, with plenty of work yet to do in the hurdles, she said. However, she also hinted that the 400m-flat, or even the 100m
The heat was not to blame for the result, but rather the difficulty of finding training facilities, Taichung Futuro manager Henry Vom said in an interview yesterday two days after his team drew 3-3 against lowly AC Taipei in the Taiwan Football Premier League. Taichung on Sunday were at home against AC Taipei in a frantic game, with the visitors twice fighting back to share the points in a six-goal thriller. Within four minutes of kick-off, Taipei striker Lee Tsung-yang sprinted down the right flank and the Taichung defense failed to close him down. Lee blasted an angled shot that eluded goalkeeper Pan
English cyclist Matt Walls was on Sunday involved in a horror crash at the Commonwealth Games when he was catapulted over the barriers and into the crowds at the Lee Valley VeloPark. The Olympic omnium champion, competing in the men’s 15km scratch qualifiers at the London venue, received treatment for more than 40 minutes before being taken away by ambulance. Spectators were also hurt after Walls and his bike came over the top of the barriers on the high banking of a corner. Two other riders — the Isle of Man’s Matt Bostock and Canada’s Derek Gee — were also taken to hospital,