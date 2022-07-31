After her success last month at the World Championships, Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh triumphed again at the Commonwealth Games on Friday.
The 15-year-old McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, easily beat her opposition in the 400m individual medley (IM).
On a night when several Commonwealth Games records were set and the first positive doping test was announced, McIntosh had a personal best of 4 minutes, 29.01 seconds in her dominant win.
Photo: AFP
Australian Kiah Melverton finished 7.77 seconds behind McIntosh for the silver medal.
McIntosh is the third-fastest performer in the event’s history and is closing the gap on the world record of 4 minutes, 26.36 seconds set by Hungarian Katinka Hosszu at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
“I was excited to re-do my time from [the] worlds and see what I can do to get better,” McIntosh said. “I’ve been working on a lot of stuff in training so I can execute my 400 IM better than I did at [the] worlds, because I had so much room for improvement, and I still do.”
Photo: AFP
The Canadian’s triumph split Australian hat-tricks, with Ariarne Titmus’ decision to sit out the World Championships paying dividends in the 200m freestyle.
Compatriot Mollie O’Callaghan raced at the shoulder of the double Olympic gold medalist throughout, but fell short of an upset by less than a second, with Titmus recording a time of 1 minutes, 53.89 seconds.
Madison Wilson completed a sweep of medals for Australia, finishing third.
Photo: AFP
It was a similar case in the men’s 400m freestyle to open the night.
Winner Elijah Winnington started the pool party for Australia, with compatriots Sam Short and Mack Horton also finishing on the podium.
Success in the pool, combined with dominance in London in track cycling events, pushed Australia to the top of the medal count on the opening day.
Photo: Reuters
The Lee Valley velodrome was the scene of several new Commonwealth Games records on the first day of track cycling.
The Australian women and New Zealand men beat existing records in the respective 4,000m team pursuits in finals.
DOPING CASE
Photo: AP
The Games’ doping and medical commission confirmed that a testing sample from Ghana boxer Shakul Samed contravened anti-doping rules and he has been suspended.
The commission that said Samed’s A sample was found to contain a prohibited substance — diuretic and masking agent Furosemide.
It also said that Samed would have the opportunity to provide further information, including requesting analysis of his B sample.
WILDE FINISH
After showing sportsmanship during the men’s triathlon, New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde has protested his second-place finish behind England’s Alex Yee.
The silver medalist slowed shortly before the finish when handed a 10 second penalty for an infraction at the end of the cycling leg.
Competitors are not allowed to unstrap their helmets before their bike is racked.
Rather than challenge for the finish line, Wilde slowed so Yee could cross first and celebrate his victory in the first completed event of the Birmingham Games.
Yee, who described winning on home soil as “wicked,” believes his competitor and friend has a case in his quest to share the gold medal.
“I said when I caught him: ‘I’m sorry you got the penalty. It is rubbish,’” Yee said.
The protest was heard on Friday, but it could take up to 30 days for a result.
Bermuda’s Flora Duffy later defended the gold medal in the women’s event that she claimed on Australia’s Gold Coast four years ago, defeating England’s Georgia-Taylor Brown and Scotland’s Beth Potter.
