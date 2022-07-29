Prolific Popp sends Germany into final

BRACE: France missed a series of chances early in the second half with the score locked at 1-1, while Germany captain Popp starred, scoring both of her team’s goals

AFP, MILTON KEYNES, England





Germany captain Alexandra Popp on Wednesday said she is savoring a starring role at the UEFA Women’s Euro all the more following years of injury struggles after scoring twice to beat France 2-1 in their semi-final.

Popp’s side face hosts England in front of an expected record crowd for a women’s Euro match of 87,000 at Wembley on Sunday.

Just making it to the tournament was a success for the VfL Wolfsburg striker after missing the two previous European Championships through injury.

Germany striker Alexandra Popp, left, heads to score against France during their UEFA Women’s Euro semi-final at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, England, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

The 31-year-old battled back from two knee surgeries in the past 15 months to make the tournament and has exploded in England with six goals in five games.

“I am enjoying these moments a lot more. I enjoy football a lot more,” Popp said after setting a new record by becoming the first woman to score in five consecutive women’s Euro matches. “It doesn’t mean I didn’t enjoy it before, but it became a bit pedestrian. Now to have the moments on the pitch, I really value that a lot.”

“It makes it very special to be here with such a performance individually, but also as a team being so successful,” she said.

Germany striker Alexandra Popp celebrates scoring against France during their UEFA Women’s Euro semi-final at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, England, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Popp’s double also took her level with England’s Beth Mead on six goals in the battle for the Golden Boot, matching the record for a single women’s European Championship held by Inka Grings from Euro 2009.

That tournament ended in a German rout over England in the final and Die Nationalelf will be hoping for a repeat as they aim to upset the hosts.

“England versus Germany is a classic,” Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said. “We will play at Wembley in front of 80[,000] or 90,000 people. Most will be supporting England, but we accept the challenge. It will be a incredible final.”

Germany players celebrate after their second goal against France during their UEFA Women’s Euro semi-final at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, England, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

In contrast to Germany’s pedigree as eight-time winners of the women’s Euro, France were in the last four for the first time.

Les Bleues were left to regret a series of missed chances early in the second half as they lacked a clinical goalscorer without the injured Marie-Antoinette Katoto.

“Unfortunately we weren’t efficient tonight,” France coach Corinne Diacre said. “We weren’t able to hone in on the goalscoring chances we had.”

France goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin was helpless five minutes before halftime when Svenja Huth’s cross picked out Popp, who smashed home a volley into the roof of the net.

However, the lead lasted just five minutes in unfortunate circumstances for Germany goalkeeper Merle Frohms as Kadidiatou Diani’s fierce strike from outside the box came crashing off the post into the back of the Wolfsburg stopper and into her own net.

Popp’s predatory instincts sealed the win after another Huth cross was hung high into the Milton Keynes sky and she timed her leap perfectly to power a header into the ground and past Peyraud-Magnin.