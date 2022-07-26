Taiwan’s recurve mixed team on Sunday won the gold medal at stage 4 of the Hyundai Archery World Cup in Medellin, Colombia, after outshooting the US in the final.
Taiwan’s 32-year-old Olympic medalist Lei Chien-ying (雷千瑩) and 21-year-old Tang Chih-chun (湯智鈞) edged out Casey Kaufhold and Jack Williams of the US 5-4, following a shoot-off as both teams were tied on four set points.
In the shoot-off, Taiwan put up an incredible performance, knocking the lights out with two arrows hitting very close to the center, while a nine from Kaufhold meant the Taiwanese duo topped the podium.
Photo courtesy of the CTAA via CNA
Lei, who could have won the game without going into a shoot-off with a 10 with the final arrow, but instead shot a nine, said her team had a good performance throughout all the stages of the tournament, the result of teamwork and team spirit.
“I’m very happy with our final and winning the gold medal,” Lei said. “Today’s gold medal is good for my self-confidence for the future.”
Lei, an Olympic bronze medalist at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016, and a gold medalist in both women individual and team recurve at the Hyundai World Archery Championships in 2019, is considered one of the most successful Taiwanese archers in history.
Meanwhile, Kaufhold said her final shot felt good as the string came off her finger, leading her to feel it was going to the center, but it ended up being a high right nine.
“You’ve just got to roll with what you have. We had 10-nine, which by no means is bad,” Kaufhold said.
“I’m a little sad because I shot the nine, but it was a good match,” she said.
Taiwan finished the World Cup with four golds, one silver and two bronze.
Taiwan’s World No. 2 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday made her first appearance at home in three years at the Yonex Taipei Open, easily beating world No. 127 Polina Buhrova of Ukraine 21-5, 21-7 in a 22-minute match. The Super 300 event has returned to the Heping Basketball Gymnasium after a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19. Tai won the women’s singles title at the Taipei Open in 2012, 2016 and 2018, and while she withdrew from the Singapore Open last week due to a hamstring strain, she has already secured the Indonesia Open and the Thailand Open titles this season. In the men’s singles, world
Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying yesterday advanced to the quarter-finals at the Yonex Taipei Open, easing past compatriot Hung En-tzu in just 20 minutes. Tai is back in Taiwan after five consecutive tournaments since May in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, during which she has battled some minor injuries. However, she showed no signs of discomfort in her second-round match yesterday with a 21-6, 21-8 victory at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium. Tai faces Pai Yu-po of Taiwan in the quarters today after Pai ousted Ishika Jaiswal of the US 21-12, 21-9. Two other Taiwanese won in the women’s singles, with Liang Ting-yu beating Thailand’s Supanida
DANCING SHOES ON: Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen showed some fine footwork in his win over Soong Joo Ven, including a rally featuring a look-away shot and a pirouette Tai Tzu-ying yesterday defeated Hsu Wen-chi 21-14, 21-17 in the semi-finals of the women’s singles at the Yonex Taipei Open, advancing to the championship match at the Super 300 Series event for the fifth time and giving her a shot at a third title this year. Tai defeated her third fellow Taiwanese in a row at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium with the semi-final win, but faces Saena Kawakami in the final today after the Japanese ousted compatriot Natsuki Nidaira 21-13, 21-11 in their semi-final. Hsu on Friday beat Lauren Lam of the US 18-21, 21-15, 21-15 to reach her first Super
WARDROBE MALFUNCTION: With all eyes on her, Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to fix her wig halfway through her 200m heat, but still easily qualified for the semi-finals Untouchable Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas on Monday led a raft of familiar faces to glory when she claimed her third straight triple jump title at the World Athletics Championships. Day four of action at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, saw experience count as multiple gold medalists from the Tokyo Olympics followed up on their efforts in the Japanese capital with more podium-topping. “This is my third consecutive world [outdoor] title, it still hasn’t sunk in yet,” said Rojas, who had been hoping to better her world record, but was frustrated by wind affecting her run-up. “I wanted a longer jump, but I am happy