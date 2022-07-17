BADMINTON
Lu and Yang exit Singapore
Taiwan’s Lu Ching-yao and Yang Po-han on Friday crashed out of the men’s doubles quarter-finals in Singapore Open, after losing to Indonesia’s Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani. The Indonesian duo swiftly defeated the Taiwanese 21-16, 21-17 in just 32 minutes. The Taiwanese world No. 24 are to have a chance at redemption at the Taipei Open, which starts on Tuesday.
RUGBY UNION
Samoa win Nations Cup
Replacement hooker Seilala Lam yesterday scored two tries including the match-winner in the 70th minute as Samoa rallied to beat Fiji 23-20 to win the Pacific Nations Cup for the first time in eight years. On an eventful final day of the four-nation tournament, Australia A first beat Tonga 39-22 to briefly move atop the table, but Samoa rallied from 17-3 down at halftime to overcome Fiji with Lam’s two second-half tries to win the trophy for the third time. Samoa came into the final round unbeaten on two wins, with 10 points and ahead of Australia A on seven points and Fiji on five.
OLYMPICS
Jim Thorpe wins reinstated
Jim Thorpe has been reinstated as the sole winner of the 1912 Olympic pentathlon and decathlon in Stockholm — nearly 110 years after being stripped of those gold medals for contraventions of strict amateurism rules of the time. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday announced the change on the 110th anniversary of Thorpe winning the decathlon and later being proclaimed by King Gustav V of Sweden as “the greatest athlete in the world.” Thorpe, a Native American, returned to a ticker-tape parade in New York, but months later it was discovered he had been paid to play minor league baseball over two summers, an infringement of the Olympic amateurism rules. He was stripped of his gold medals in what was described as the first major international sports scandal. To some, Thorpe remains the greatest all-around athlete ever. He was voted as The Associated Press’ Athlete of the Half Century in a poll in 1950. In 1982 — 29 years after his death — the IOC gave duplicate gold medals to his family, but did not reinstate his Olympic records, nor his status as the sole gold medalist of the two events.
BASEBALL
MLB to pay out US$185m
The MLB on Friday agreed to pay minor leaguers US$185 million to settle a federal lawsuit alleging contraventions of US minimum wage laws, a case that progressed through the courts for eight years without reaching a trial. An early estimate is that perhaps 23,000 players could share the money with an average payment of US$5,000 to US$5,500, according to a filing by Brian Kriegler, the players’ damages expert. “This settlement is a monumental step for minor league players toward a fair and just compensation system,” Garrett Broshuis, the players’ lead lawyer and a former minor league pitcher, said in a statement. “I’ve seen first-hand the financial struggle players face while earning poverty-level wages — or no wages at all — in pursuit of their major league dream.” If approved, US$120,197,300 will be split among the players, US$55.5 million will go the players’ lawyers and up to US$5.5 million will cover reimbursement costs of the suit.
Champion Tadej Pogacar on Saturday said that he fears COVID-19 could wreak havoc on this year’s Tour de France after the Slovenian tightened his grip on the leader’s yellow jersey in stage eight. Belgian rider Wout van Aert sprinted to victory in the COVID-19-hit proceedings at Lausanne, with Pogacar finishing third. The peloton left Dole in the Jura region under a cloud after Norwegian Vegard Stake Laengen from Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates and Frenchman Geoffrey Bouchard of AG2R Citroen Team tested positive for the virus and were withdrawn. France’s Guillaume Martin also did not start stage nine yesterday after testing positive, a source
A ‘GREAT BRITON’: The Olympian said he revealed the truth because he wanted to ‘feel normal,’ but one politician said it could be a ‘game changer’ for other trafficking victims Olympic great Mo Farah won praise from across Britain’s political spectrum after the shock revelation that he was illegally trafficked as a child to the country and forced to work in domestic servitude. The 39-year-old distance runner, one of Britain’s best-loved and most successful athletes, told a BBC documentary that his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin. Rather than moving to the UK as a refugee from Somalia with his parents as previously claimed, Farah said he came from Djibouti at the age of eight or nine with a woman he had never met, was given a false identity and
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday sailed through to the second round of the women’s singles at the Singapore Open, while Chou Tien-chen advanced in the men’s singles. Top-seed Tai overpowered compatriot Pai Yu-po in straight games 21-17, 21-16 in a first-round match that lasted only 29 minutes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The opening game was a back-and-forth affair, with the score tied 10 times. However, after being locked at 12-12, Tai scored four consecutive points to pull away. In the second game, Pai pulled ahead briefly, but Tai soon overpowered her to take a comfortable 10-1 lead, from which she never looked
Taiwanese wushu athletes Liu Pei-hsun and Lai Po-wei on Tuesday won silver and bronze respectively at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, bringing the nation’s total medal count to five silvers and four bronzes. Liu, who is taking part in her first international competition, scored 19.013 in the women’s taolu taijiquan, taijijian all-round event, losing to Brunei’s Lachkar Basma, who scored 19.040. Liu, who contracted COVID-19 prior to the Games, told reporters that she was satisfied with her performance, but felt she could have done better. Lai secured bronze in the men’s taolu nanquan, nangun all-round event after losing to Liu Zhongxin of