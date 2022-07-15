A leading Liverpool fans’ group has called for a “full apology from the French government” after a French Senate enquiry found organizational failings were to blame for the chaos that surrounded the UEFA Champions League final.
The kickoff for the match on May 28 was delayed as supporters struggled to get through bottlenecks accessing the ground and were repelled by teargas fired by French police.
French Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin had pointed the finger of blame at Liverpool fans, saying that up to 40,000 of them traveled to the stadium either with no tickets or fake ones.
Photo: AP
However, a fact-finding mission led by two senators instead found the problems were caused by a “string of dysfunctions,” including a lack of preparation by French authorities and poorly executed security arrangements.
Liverpool supporters group, the Spirit of Shankly, thanked the senate for its findings, but said it would continue to push for a full government apology and parliamentary inquiry.
“There remains the issue of lies being persistently repeated,” Spirit of Shankly said in a statement.
“We want a full apology from the French Government with a complete retraction of the lies purported on their behalf on and since 28 May 2022, and will continue to lobby to achieve it,” the statement said.
“We also believe only a full French Parliamentary inquiry, with witnesses testifying under oath, will bring truth and justice and will continue to lobby to achieve it,” the group said.
In London, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer echoed the call for an apology to fans.
“Every football supporter should be safe when they go to games,” Starmer said. “I’m glad the French Senate report clearly removes any question of blame on Liverpool supporters, but the French government must also accept these findings and offer a full apology.”
Earlier this week, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said that lessons need to be learned from the events outside the Stade de France for major finals going forward.
“Everybody needs to know about it, not because it will change anything for this game, but it has to be changed for the next games, big events, wherever it will be because supporters have to be protected,” Klopp said.
Steve Rotheram, mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said that much of the “heavy-handed treatment and behavior of the authorities” was because there are “inaccurate prejudices about football fans.”
“It needs addressing and needs to change or fans will continue to be put in harm’s way — especially from those who are meant to protect them,” Rotheram added.
