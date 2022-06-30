Taiwanese on form in Malaysia opening round

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying, yesterday made quick work of Belgium’s Lianne Tan at the Pertronas Malaysia Open in Kuala Lumpur to advance to the round of 16.

The world No. 2 Olympic silver medalist beat 36th-ranked Tan 21-13, 21-9 in 29 minutes.

Taiwanese World No. 16 Wang Tzu-wei also took 29 minutes to beat his Guatemalan opponent, world No. 36 Kevin Cordon, 21-17, 21-7 in their men’s singles round-of-32 match.

Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying returns to Belgium’s Lianne Tan during their Pertronas Malaysia Open women’s singles match in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. Photo: AP

In the men’s doubles, Taiwan’s Lu Ching-yao and Yang Po-han put up an hour-long fight, but were ultimately defeated 14-21, 21-16, 21-13 by Japan’s Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi.

On Tuesday, Taiwanese Wang Chi-lin and Lee Yang advanced to the men’s doubles round-of-16 after defeating Dutch opponents Ruben Jille and Ties van der Lecq.

Olympic gold medalists Wang and Lee needed only 26 minutes to overcome Jille and Van der Lecq 21-9, 21-15.

The pair got off to a strong start, leading the Dutch pair 9-6, but lost the next three points, allowing their opponents to draw level before finding another gear and winning the next nine points.

In the second game, the Taiwanese No. 4 seeds initially found themselves in a seesaw battle, but with the game finely balanced at 11-11 Wang and Lee again found something special and pulled ahead.

Also on Tuesday, Taiwanese badminton veteran Chou Tien-chen secured an opening-round victory against Canadian Brian Yang, beating his opponent 21-16, 21-9 in 30 minutes.

The Malaysia Open is one of the five Badminton World Federation World Tour Super 750 events, and comes with a total purse of US$675,000. The competition ends on Sunday.