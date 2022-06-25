World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev on Thursday lost to Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarter-finals of the Mallorca Open, while second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the last four.
Medvedev was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by Bautista Agut, who avenged his defeat by the Russian in last week’s quarter-finals in Halle, Germany.
“I had to play very good to beat Daniil. He’s the number one, the last champion here in Mallorca. He just beat me a few days ago. I played a really complete match,” Bautista Agut said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Bautista Agut broke Medvedev once in the first set and twice in the second as he earned a fourth win in five meetings with the US Open champion.
The loss marks the end of Medvedev’s grass-court season. He is one of several players banned from Wimbledon following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Bautista Agut takes on Switzerland’s world No. 303 Antoine Bellier in the semi-finals. The qualifier defeated Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands 5-7, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2.
Bellier is the lowest-ranked semi-finalist since Juan Manuel Cerundolo, then 335th in the world, triumphed in Cordoba, Spain, last year.
Tsitsipas needed three sets to get past Marcos Giron of the US.
The Greek saved two break points to start the final set and then broke Giron in the eighth game before completing a 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-3 victory.
“It was a lot of work today. It was not easy,” he said.
Tsitsipas is to play France’s Benjamin Bonzi in the semi-finals. He has never won a title on grass.
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday saved five game-points to knock out longstanding rival Chen Yufei of China 10-21, 26-24, 21-12 and advance to the women’s singles final at the BWF East Ventures Indonesia Open in Jakarta. The world No. 2 and second-seeded Tai, a two-time Indonesian Open champion, recovered from a game down to save five game points in the second, forcing a decider, and stayed steady against world No. 4 and reigning Olympic champion Chen for the rest of the match. In the rubber game, Tai reached the mid-game interval at 11-6, and maintained her lead, 13-11, before powering ahead
Japan is the home of judo, but a brutal win-at-all-costs mentality, corporal punishment and pressure to lose weight are driving large numbers of children to quit, raising fears for the sport’s future in its traditional powerhouse. Underlining the scale of the problem, the All Japan Judo Federation canceled a prestigious nationwide tournament for children as young as 10, saying that they were being pushed too hard. A group dedicated to those injured or killed while practicing the martial art says 121 judo-related deaths were reported in Japanese schools between 1983 and 2016. Japan dominates the Olympics judo medal table, but federation president Yasuhiro
Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim on Tuesday praised US professional basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom for his advocacy of human rights. “An honor to meet @EnesFreedom, with admiration for his courage and commitment in advocating human rights,” Hsiao wrote in a post on Twitter that included a photograph of her posing with Freedom. “Looking forward to welcoming him to Taiwan in the future.” Hsiao did not give any information about her meeting with Freedom, who is currently a free agent. However, Legislator Hung Sun-han wrote on Facebook that Hsiao had invited Freedom to dinner at Twin Oaks, the former residence of Taiwan’s
RE-EVALUATION: ‘I hope that everyone is able to compete and as long as they are finding a way to do that then I am happy,’ US swimmer Alex Walsh said of the policy Swimming is to establish an “open category” to allow transgender athletes to compete as part of a new policy that would effectively ban them from women’s races. “I do not want any athlete to be told they cannot compete at the highest level,” Husain al-Musallam, president of governing body FINA, told an extraordinary congress of his organization. “I understand why transgender athletes want to compete in the gender of their choice ... but we should not favor one athlete over another,” he said. “I will set up a working group that will establish an open category at some of our biggest events.” He