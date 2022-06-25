Bautista Agut knocks out world No. 1 in Mallorca

AFP, PALMA





World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev on Thursday lost to Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarter-finals of the Mallorca Open, while second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to the last four.

Medvedev was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by Bautista Agut, who avenged his defeat by the Russian in last week’s quarter-finals in Halle, Germany.

“I had to play very good to beat Daniil. He’s the number one, the last champion here in Mallorca. He just beat me a few days ago. I played a really complete match,” Bautista Agut said.

Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut returns to Daniil Medvedev of Russia in their Mallorca Open quarter-final in Santa Ponca, Spain, on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Bautista Agut broke Medvedev once in the first set and twice in the second as he earned a fourth win in five meetings with the US Open champion.

The loss marks the end of Medvedev’s grass-court season. He is one of several players banned from Wimbledon following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Bautista Agut takes on Switzerland’s world No. 303 Antoine Bellier in the semi-finals. The qualifier defeated Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands 5-7, 7-6 (7/5), 6-2.

Bellier is the lowest-ranked semi-finalist since Juan Manuel Cerundolo, then 335th in the world, triumphed in Cordoba, Spain, last year.

Tsitsipas needed three sets to get past Marcos Giron of the US.

The Greek saved two break points to start the final set and then broke Giron in the eighth game before completing a 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-3 victory.

“It was a lot of work today. It was not easy,” he said.

Tsitsipas is to play France’s Benjamin Bonzi in the semi-finals. He has never won a title on grass.