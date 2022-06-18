Stephen Curry named Most Valuable Player of the NBA Finals

AFP, BOSTON





Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry on Thursday was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the NBA Finals after leading his team to a 4-2 triumph over the Boston Celtics in the championship series.

Curry, a two-time regular-season MVP, captured his fourth title, but it marked the first time in seven Finals appearances that he captured one of the few accolades previously missing from his resume.

“This one is different, for sure,” Curry said after the Warriors polished off the Celtics.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry kisses the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Trophy following their Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Curry scored 34 points, pulled down seven rebounds and handed out seven assists.

His series average of 31.2 points, six rebounds and five assists per game marked his best numbers in a Finals series.

With the Warriors up by 22 points in the third quarter, Curry confidently pointed to his ring finger, but when it finally became clear that they had weathered Boston’s comeback bid in the fourth quarter, an emotional Curry was smiling through tears.

“Without him, none of this happens,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Curry’s contribution to four titles in eight years. “Steph ultimately is why this run has happened.”

“I’m happy for everybody, but I’m thrilled for Steph,” Kerr said of Curry, who in addition to his two regular-season MVPs owned an All-Star MVP nod, two scoring titles and the all-time lead in three-pointers.

“To me, this is his crowning achievement in what’s already been an incredible career,” Kerr said.