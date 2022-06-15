Taiwan badminton players win medals at para tournament

CANADA CONTEST: Fang Jen-yu won his second title, while 15-year-old Wu Yu-yen took bronze in her first appearance at an international event

Staff writer, with CNA, TORONTO





Taiwanese bagged one gold and two bronze medals at the Yonex Canada Para-Badminton International in Ottawa from Wednesday last week to Sunday.

Taiwanese badminton star Fang Jen-yu was the headliner, winning the men’s singles SU5 gold medal.

In the final on Sunday, 23-year-old Fang beat top seed Meril Loquette of France 21-13, 20-22, 21-18, to take his second international title after his first career tournament victory at the Spanish Para-Badminton International on March 8.

Taiwanese badminton star Fang Jen-yu wins the men’s singles SU5 gold medal. Photo courtecy of Taipei Economic and Cultural office in Canada

Fang finished fourth in the men’s singles SU5 event at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

In the men’s singles SL4 category, Taiwanese shuttler Yeh En-chuan won two matches on the opening day to enter the semi-finals, but was then beaten 21-17, 17-21, 21-19 by Germany’s Marcel Adam to finish with a bronze medal.

Fifteen-year-old Wu Yu-yen, who made her first appearance in an international competition, took bronze in the women’s singles SH6 category.