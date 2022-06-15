Luka Modric’s early penalty gave Croatia a 1-0 win over off-form France in Paris on Monday as the FIFA World Cup holders finished this month’s run of UEFA Nations League matches without a victory in four outings.
Veteran Croatia captain Modric stroked in his spot-kick after just 5 minutes at the Stade de France, and the home side could not find an equalizer, despite Kylian Mbappe returning to join Karim Benzema in the starting lineup.
“We had an inferiority complex against France after their win in the World Cup and so to win at the Stade de France in front of almost 80,000 people against the world champions is extraordinary,” Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said.
Photo: AFP
France won the previous edition of the Nations League last year, but have managed just two points from their four outings this month, with home defeats against Denmark and now Croatia sandwiching draws away to Croatia and in Austria.
As a result, Les Bleus are bottom of League A, Group 1, seven points behind leaders Denmark who on Monday beat Austria 2-0 in Copenhagen with first-half goals by Jonas Wind and Andreas Skov Olsen.
Didier Deschamps’ team could now need to win their last two group games in September to avoid being relegated to the less glamorous League B.
Those matches are also the only games they have left before they begin their defense of the World Cup against Australia in Qatar in November.
“It is not an excuse, but in this get-together we have lacked strength, energy and character, too,” said Deschamps, who missed the defeat against Denmark earlier this month following the death of his father.
“It hurts because we have not managed to win a game. Maybe I didn’t have the usual energy to transmit to them either,” he said. “We will need everyone at the start of next season to be in the right frame of mind and in the right athletic condition.”
The home fans in the crowd of more than 77,000 were left stunned as the Israeli referee awarded the visitors an early penalty when Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate was adjudged to have fouled Josip Brekalo.
The evergreen Modric, back at the ground where he won the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid at the end of last month, made no mistake with the resulting penalty, even though France goalkeeper Mike Maignan got a touch.
From then on , it took the occasional burst of pace by Mbappe to bring the crowd to life, although the closest France came to scoring in the first half was when Christopher Nkunku blasted just wide from range.
Mbappe had come off injured against Denmark and so missed the draw in Croatia before emerging from the bench to score a late equalizer in Austria.
The Paris Saint-Germain forward did his best to conjure a leveller as he came close twice early in the second half, and the hosts also had an appeal for a penalty dismissed when Lucas Digne went down in the area.
Meanwhile, Maignan parried away a fine strike by substitute Lovro Majer at the other end, but Croatia — with Modric as majestic as ever — saw the game out as goalkeeper Ivica Ivusic stopped Josip Sutalo scoring an own-goal.
The final whistle was greeted by jeers and Deschamps is likely hoping France’s summer slump is simply down to the fatigue after a long campaign, rather than a sign of what might be to come later in the year.
Thirteen Peruvian shamans on Friday gathered to perform spiritual rituals with rattles, smoke and flowers in support of the national soccer team ahead of their World Cup playoff against Australia in Qatar. Peru take on the Socceroos at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan tomorrow, with the winners taking one of the last spots at the World Cup finals in the Gulf state later this year. The shaman, dressed in multicolored Andean ponchos and cloaks, performed the ceremony on a hillside in Lima around a portrait of the Peru team. A smaller portrait of the Australia team was poked with short swords
A Norwegian climber is on track to beat the time record for summiting the globe’s 14 highest peaks, part of her quest to change how the mountaineering world views female athletes. Kristin Harila has already climbed six mountains more than 8,000m high, including Everest, in the past two months. The 36-year-old hopes to match or surpass Nepali adventurer Nirmal Purja and his groundbreaking 2019 record of six months and six days, an achievement that smashed the previous record and was profiled in a popular Netflix documentary. “In history and until now, it has been the strong macho men going out climbing mountains,”
FRESH FACES: Irish movie star Michael Fassbender raced his first Le Mans, but crashed on his fourth lap, while rally champion Ogier also took on the challenge, finishing 13th Swiss driver Sebastien Buemi on Sunday collected his fourth 24 Hours of Le Mans title when he and fellow drivers Ryo Hirakawa and Brendon Hartley steered their Toyota to victory in the 90th edition. The victory marked a fifth successive win for the Japanese manufacturer, which has dominated since Porsche won its last title in 2017. Buemi was in the car that won in 2018, when his teammates were Fernando Alonso and Kazuki Nakajima. “It’s a bit hard to realize,” Buemi said at the finish. “I remember being there not that long ago. I had none, now I have four.” The 33-year-old Swiss,
BOWING OUT: Ex-strawweight champion Jedrzejczyk cited her desire to be a mother and a weariness with training as her reasons for retiring after losing to China’s Zhang Jiri Prochazka yesterday stopped Glover Teixeira by submission with 28 seconds left in the fifth round to claim the UFC light heavyweight title in a grueling bout at UFC 275. Prochazka survived nearly five rounds of consistent punishment from the 42-year-old Teixeira, who became a first-time UFC champion at 93kg late last year. After a back-and-forth fight that left both men cut and bleeding, the Czech challenger got into position to execute a choke that ended one of the most compelling title bouts in recent UFC history. Valentina Shevchenko kept her flyweight title with a narrow split-decision victory over Taila Santos at