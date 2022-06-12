The death toll at this year’s Isle of Man TT motorcycle races rose to five on Friday after organizers said British father and son sidecar riders Roger and Bradley Stockton were killed in a crash.
The pair, 56 and 21 respectively, were competing as driver and passenger in the second sidecar race when the incident happened on the final lap at Ago’s Leap.
They had finished eighth in the first sidecar race of the event on closed public roads around the island.
French sidecar driver Cesar Chanal died in a crash at Ago’s Leap on Saturday last week.
Organizers initially said passenger Olivier Lavorel had died, but announced on Wednesday they had misidentified the dead man.
British Supersport rider Mark Purslow, 29, died in qualifying last week and Northern Irish veteran Davy Morgan, 52, on Monday.
The event has been run since 1907 and ranks among the most dangerous in motorsport, with 265 deaths to date in the TT races, Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT.
The only year without a fatality was 1982. It is the first time since 1989 that five TT competitors have died in the same year.
While critics have condemned the races as a terrible anachronism, with riders skimming past stone walls and lamp posts at breathtaking speed, those competing say they are fully aware of the risks.
Britain’s John McGuinness, a 23-times TT winner, said in 2019, the last year the races were held before this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that there was no other circuit like it.
“It’s dangerous, you can end your life in a breath, but it can also bring so much pleasure and enjoyment,” he said.
“I’ve lost a few mates, but there’s no gun to anybody’s head. You don’t have to do it ... if something goes wrong it’s nasty, but the upside outweighs the downs.”
CHAMPION AGAIN: Rafael Nadal took his career tally to 22 Grand Slam titles, moving him two ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the top of tennis’ all-time list Rafael Nadal was unsure to play at the French Open due to a chronic left-foot injury, but the “King of clay” ended the two weeks in Paris with a record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown. The 36-year-old Nadal has carved out one of the greatest-ever careers in sports despite persistent injury troubles. On Sunday, Nadal took his career tally to 22 Grand Slam titles, thrashing Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the final, moving him two clear of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at the top of the all-time list. Nadal earlier in the week said he would rather have a new foot than
Nonito Donaire said he was felled by the “hardest punch I’ve ever been hit with” as bantamweight king Naoya Inoue inflicted a sensational second-round stoppage on the Philippine veteran in Saitama. The unbeaten Japanese boxing great known as “Monster” scored his 20th knockout victory in 23 fights to add the WBC title to his WBA and IBF belts in a breathless display of power punching. In the pair’s first fight three years ago in the same arena, five-weight world champion Donaire fractured a bone in Inoue’s face as the Japanese was pushed all the way before scoring a unanimous points victory. However, in
‘MADE OUR STAND’: England coach Gareth Southgate said his players took a knee in Budapest to protest against racial injustice, ‘to educate people around the world’ England coach Gareth Southgate said his players “made our stand as a team” after they were booed by some Hungary supporters when taking the knee in protest against racial injustice in Budapest on Saturday. Hungary earned a shock 1-0 win in the UEFA Nations League match, their first over England in 60 years, but the match began with boos ringing round the stadium. The fixture was supposed to be behind closed doors, after Hungary were disciplined by FIFA and UEFA for repeated racist fan behavior, but children, accompanied by an adult, were allowed to attend due to a loophole in the rules. “The
STANDING UP: ’Be poised. Stay calm. We’ve been here before,’ said the Boston Celtic’s Marcus Smart, who finished with 24 points after mustering just two in Sunday’s Game 2 Jaylen Brown on Wednesday scored 17 of his 27 points in the first quarter, while Jayson Tatum finished with 26 points to lift hosts the Boston Celtics to a 116-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The Celtics grabbed a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series with Game 4 set for today in Boston. “My message to the team was: ‘We’ve done this after losses. It’s time to do it after wins,’” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said after his team improved to 7-0 following a loss in the playoffs. Tatum had nine assists and Brown added