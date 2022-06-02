Coco Gauff reached her first Grand Slam semi-final at the French Open on Tuesday when she defeated fellow American Sloane Stephens, but insisted graduating high school while simultaneously playing professional tennis was a tougher assignment.
Gauff, 18 years old and ranked No. 23 in the world, triumphed 7-5, 6-2 over her compatriot and is to face Italy’s 59th-ranked Martina Trevisan for a place in Saturday’s championship match.
Gauff was junior champion at Roland Garros in 2018 and then burst into the public consciousness at just 15, when she became the youngest woman to qualify for Wimbledon.
Photo: AFP
Her profile rocketed when she went all the way to the fourth round at the All England Club, knocking out Venus Williams on the way.
However, while in the French capital Gauff graduated high school, marking the occasion on Instagram with a family photograph in front of the Eiffel Tower.
“Was graduating tougher? Yes, because I know how hard it was to do school and play tennis on the road,” she said in her on-court interview. “Other players think tennis is the most important thing in the world. It is not. So getting my diploma meant a lot to me.”
Victory on Tuesday avenged her defeat to Stephens at the US Open and helped erase the memory of her quarter-final defeat last year to eventual champion Barbora Krejcikova in Paris.
“I feel so happy,” Gauff said. “Last year was a tough loss for me, but I believe that match made me stronger.”
“Last time I played Sloane I lost. Today was different. I stayed mentally strong as she is the kind of player who can make shots others can’t do,” she said.
Gauff broke in the second game of the match to lead 3-0 before 2018 runner-up Stephens leveled with a break and hold for 5-5.
However, clean, precise hitting allowed Gauff to dominate the 12th game and clinch the opener.
Stephens, playing in her first Slam quarter-final in three years, and Gauff traded breaks at the start of the second set before the teenager again pounced for 3-1.
Gauff held for 5-1, was broken for 5-2 and then Stephens dropped serve for the fourth time in the set to hand her compatriot victory.
China’s Zheng Qinwen said severe stomach cramps ruined her hopes of completing a shock French Open win against world No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Monday and left her “wishing I was a man.” Zheng, just 19 and playing in her first Roland Garros, took the first set off the top seed before slipping to a 6-7 (5/7), 6-0, 6-2 defeat in their last-16 tie. The world No. 74 had needed a medical timeout to strap her injured right leg early in the second set, but she said that was the least of her concerns. “It’s just girl things,” Zheng said, referring to her
Should he win one of auto racing’s crown jewel races, Conor Daly would gladly take the seven-figure payout awarded to the Indianapolis 500 champion and deposit cash straight in his bank account. Oh, and throw in some digital dollars, too. “We have bitcoin bonuses in our contract, so [if] we win, then there will be some bitcoin floating my way,” Daly said, smiling. The IndyCar driver is among a growing number of athletes getting in the crypto game. At Indy, where culture is traditionally steeped in bricks more than bitcoin, the shift to cryptocurrency sponsorship might still be a curious concept to the
Four Taiwanese taekwondo athletes, including an ailing Olympic medalist competing in an unfamiliar weight class, won medals at the Taekwondo Austrian Open in Innsbruck. Gold medals went to Hsu Hao-yu in the men’s under-63kg class and Ma Yu-hsin in the women’s under-49kg class, while Lin Wei-chun in the women’s under-53kg class and Olympian Lo Chia-ling in the women’s under-62kg class both won bronze, team coach Liu Tsung-ta said on Monday. That Lo even competed was already a victory of sorts, he said. It was Lo’s first public event since bagging a bronze medal for Taiwan in the women’s under-57kg event at the Tokyo
EPIC THRILLER: Carlos Alcaraz, 19, is aiming to become just the eighth teenager to take a major men’s title — and break the stranglehold of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz on Wednesday saved a match point in a five-set French Open thriller. Alcaraz, widely tipped as a title contender, rallied from the brink to defeat compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-7 (7/9), 5-7, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 after 4 hours and 34 minutes. “I feel tired,” Alcaraz said. “It was a great battle, a great match — and we fought until the last point.” The 19-year-old Alcaraz is attempting to become just the eighth teenager to capture a major men’s title, but he was pushed to the limit by Ramos-Vinolas, 15 years his elder and whose best performance at a