Sergio Perez on Sunday celebrated a dream Monaco Grand Prix win and made history as Mexico’s all-time most successful Formula One driver.
The 32-year-old now has three career victories, one more than the late Pedro Rodriguez managed in the 1960s and 1970s, but the latest success was his first in Europe and at one of the sport’s historic circuits.
Perez’s previous two wins were in Azerbaijan, with Red Bull last year, and in Bahrain in 2020 with Aston Martin’s predecessors, Racing Point.
Photo: AFP
Perez was also the first Mexican to conquer the streets of Monaco, one of the races every driver yearns to win, and first Latin American driver since Colombian Juan Pablo Montoya in 2003.
“Winning Monaco is a dream come true as a driver,” Perez said. “When you come to Formula One, and when you come to Monaco and drive it for the first time, you always dream about one day winning the race. It’s just incredible, such a big day for myself. I was driving with Pedro Rodriguez’s helmet today and I’m sure that up there he will be super proud of what we have achieved in this sport.”
Mexico has only ever had six Formula One drivers, and Perez and Rodriguez are the sole winners.
Perez started third on the grid, behind the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, but a strategic masterstroke on the pit stops and a bit of “tire whispering” made the difference.
Nothing can ever be taken for granted in Monaco, where going a few millimeters too wide can spell disaster on the metal-fenced track, but Perez made no mistakes as he was hustled through the closing laps by Sainz.
He had crashed in Saturday qualifying at the end of the session, but Formula One fortunes can change quickly.
“I’m a big fan of my sport,” Perez said. “So, certainly knowing what it means to win a race like this. I mean, they’re all very important, but certainly this is very special and it goes very, very high in the list for my country.”
“I’m the only Mexican, or even Latin American, driver on the grid,” he said. “So, it just shows how difficult it is for us ... to make it into the sport and to have a successful career in this sport. It is quite hard, but I have to say I’m extremely proud of it.”
French daredevil tightrope walker Nathan Paulin on Tuesday claimed a new world record as he completed a 2.2km trip to Mont Saint-Michel along a wire suspended between a crane and the famous abbey on the tidal island, his team said. Paulin, 28, let himself down on the wire just meters before the finish “for safety reasons” his entourage said. “He reached the stopping mark and so the [distance] record is beaten,” his spokeswoman, Laura Zhang, told reporters. Paulin started his walk at an elevation of about 100m in the late afternoon, secured to a safety line. It took him two hours to inch his
The Eastern Conference Finals series between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics is as close as can be — heading back to Miami all tied up at two wins apiece — but the individual games have been anything but, with huge leads, lengthy scoring droughts and blowouts. Boston on Monday scored 18 of the first 19 points on the way to a 102-82 victory in Game 4 of the best-of-seven series. The Celtics led by as many as 32 in the third quarter — a big gap, even for a series that has been full of them. “Sometimes when you have two
Should he win one of auto racing’s crown jewel races, Conor Daly would gladly take the seven-figure payout awarded to the Indianapolis 500 champion and deposit cash straight in his bank account. Oh, and throw in some digital dollars, too. “We have bitcoin bonuses in our contract, so [if] we win, then there will be some bitcoin floating my way,” Daly said, smiling. The IndyCar driver is among a growing number of athletes getting in the crypto game. At Indy, where culture is traditionally steeped in bricks more than bitcoin, the shift to cryptocurrency sponsorship might still be a curious concept to the
EPIC THRILLER: Carlos Alcaraz, 19, is aiming to become just the eighth teenager to take a major men’s title — and break the stranglehold of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz on Wednesday saved a match point in a five-set French Open thriller. Alcaraz, widely tipped as a title contender, rallied from the brink to defeat compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-7 (7/9), 5-7, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 after 4 hours and 34 minutes. “I feel tired,” Alcaraz said. “It was a great battle, a great match — and we fought until the last point.” The 19-year-old Alcaraz is attempting to become just the eighth teenager to capture a major men’s title, but he was pushed to the limit by Ramos-Vinolas, 15 years his elder and whose best performance at a