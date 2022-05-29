Lyon claim maiden European title

AFP and Reuters, MARSEILLE, France





New Zealanders Jordan Taufua and Charles Ngatai were at the heart of a tough-as-teak Lyon defense that helped the Top 14 team to their first European title with a comprehensive 30-12 victory over Toulon in the Challenge Cup final on Friday.

Lyon led 10-7 at halftime thanks to Baptiste Couilloud’s try converted by Leo Berdeu, who also bagged a penalty. Baptiste Serin crossed for Toulon’s try, Louis Carbonel hitting the extras.

Lyon turned the screw in the second half with a penalty try followed by a try for Pierre-Louis Barassi with Toulon’s Aymeric Luc in the sinbin.

Lyon winger Davit Niniashvili, right, crosses the line for a try that was ultimately disallowed during their European Challenge Cup final against Toulon at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, France, on Friday. Photo: AFP

Cheslin Kolbe crossed for a late consolation try, but by then Berdeu and Ngatai had each hit a penalty to condemn Toulon to a fourth Challenge Cup final defeat.

“It’s a bit of history for the club and I want to thank all the fans who came down from Lyon — you can see how much it means to them and the city,” Taufua said after the game.

“We wanted to come out and play good rugby, and I think we did that tonight and then showed the heart to defend like crazy in that last 20 minutes,” the captain said.

Lyon celebrate with the trophy after winning the European Challenge Cup final against Toulon at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, France, on Friday. Photo: AFP

“It’s pretty awesome,” Ngatai said. “It’s our first final, so to be champions is a bit surreal really. We’ve grown a lot, the team has been together a while and we’ve had some ups and downs that we learned from.”

The Stade Velodrome crowd of 51,431 was a record for the competition.