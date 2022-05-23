SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





ARCHERY

Taiwanese wins bronze

Taiwan’s Chiu Yi-ching yesterday won a bronze medal in her first Archery World Cup event, the women’s individual recurve, in Gwangju, South Korea. The 18-year-old defeated compatriot Kuo Tzu-ying 6-2 in the bronze medal match, after losing in the semi-finals to Lee Gah-yun of South Korea 6-2. Kuo, 19, earlier defeated Taiwanese Olympian Lei Chien-ying 6-5 in a one-arrow tiebreaker, but was shut out by top seed South Korean Choi Misun, who went on to win gold. Kuo and Chiu are both representing Taiwan on the World Cup tour for the first time this year. The men’s recurve team of Olympian Tang Chih-chun, newcomer Su Yu-yang and 19-year-old Tai Yu-hsuan was ousted by the US 5-4 in the second round.

SOCCER

Mbappe stays at PSG

Kylian Mbappe on Saturday said he was “very happy” to stay at Paris Saint-Germain after the club announced that the World Cup winner was rejecting Real Madrid to remain in France until 2025. “I am very happy to stay in France, in Paris, in my city,” Mbappe told supporters on the Parc des Princes pitch before he marked his new deal with a hat-trick in PSG’s 5-0 win over Metz in their final Ligue 1 match of the season. La Liga president Javier Tebas said that the massive financial resources of PSG’s Qatari owners persuaded Mbappe to stay in France. “What PSG is doing by renewing Mbappe with large sums of money ... after posting losses of 700 million euros [US$738.9 million] in recent seasons and having a wage bill of over 600 million euros, is an INSULT to football,” Tebas wrote on Twitter. La Liga said in a statement that it was launching an official complaint “to UEFA, the French administrative and fiscal authorities,” and the EU.

SOCCER

Violence mars Greek Cup

Crowd violence and tear gas on Saturday marred the Greek Cup final, where Panathinaikos made a first-half penalty hold up to beat PAOK 1-0. Penalty-scorer Aitor Cantalapiedra was allegedly hit in the hand by a chunk of cement thrown from the crowd. Only 43,000 tickets were sold for the 70,000-seat Athens Olympic Stadium to keep apart fans from both clubs. Despite that, Panathinaikos fans attempted before the final to get close to PAOK fans, and spilled onto the track around the field. Riot police forced them back using tear gas, and PAOK supporters threw flares at the retreating Panathinaikos fans. In Croatia, police opened fire with live ammunition during clashes on a highway with hundreds of soccer fans returning from a match in the capital, Zagreb, authorities said. Two fans and about a dozen police officers were injured, but none in life-threatening condition, they said.

HORSE RACING

Early Voting wins Preakness

Early Voting on Saturday validated a gutsy decision to skip the Kentucky Derby and aim for the second leg of the Triple Crown, by holding off hard-charging favorite Epicenter to win the Preakness, rewarding trainer Chad Brown and owner Seth Klarman for their patience. Early Voting stalked the leaders for much of the race before moving into first around the final turn and finished one-and-one-quarter lengths ahead of Epicenter, who was second. “We thought he needed a little more seasoning, the extra rest would help him,” Klarman said. “And as it turned out, that was the right call.”