Everton rally to ensure survival

TOFFEES STICKING AROUND: Everton manager Frank Lampard credited the spirit of the club, the fans and the players for keeping his side in the Premier League

AFP, LONDON





Everton on Thursday staged a dramatic fightback from two goals down to preserve their English Premier League status with a 3-2 win against Crystal Palace, while Burnley climbed out of the relegation zone after a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa.

Frank Lampard’s side recovered from conceding twice in the first half as Michael Keane and Richarlison netted after halftime, before Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s late winner sparked wild celebrations at Goodison Park.

After a nerve-jangling battle to avoid playing outside the top flight for the first time since 1953-1954, Everton can finally relax with one game to play.

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, center, scores the winning goal against Crystal Palace in their Premier League match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

Their thrilling comeback was a microcosm of Lampard’s reign since he took over in January, with Everton staring disaster in the face before pulling back from the brink.

Everton are four points above the relegation zone, leaving fourth-from-bottom Burnley and third-from-bottom Leeds United scrapping for survival.

“It is the character of this club, the fans and the players that dragged us through,” Lampard said. “The players to a man were incredible. The fans lifted them and we created a special night in Everton’s history. The spirit of the club was immense. I’m overwhelmed.”

Burnley, who host Newcastle United in tomorrow’s final round of fixtures, climbed above Leeds on goal-difference thanks to their point at Aston Villa.

They will be safe if they match Leeds’ result at Brentford on the last day.

Whatever happens tomorrow is unlikely to surpass the emotion at Goodison, where fans wept tears of joy during a frenzied post-match pitch invasion.

The celebrations turned nasty when supporters taunted Palace manager Patrick Vieira, who responded by kicking one fan.

Palace had silenced the boisterous crowd with their 21st-minute opener.

Vitaliy Mykolenko allowed Jean-Philippe Mateta to get in front of him and the Palace forward headed in Eberechi Eze’s free-kick.

Several bottles were thrown toward Mateta and the atmosphere turned even more toxic in the 36th minute when Jordan Ayew poked home after Abdoulaye Doucoure failed to clear.

Lampard had labeled the game “all or nothing” and Michael Keane gave Everton a vital 54th-minute lifeline, the defender applying the finishing touch from Mason Holgate’s header.

Revitalized, Everton laid siege to the Palace goal and Richarlison hooked the equalizer past Jack Butland in the 75th minute.

With Goodison at fever pitch, Dominic Calvert-Lewin completed the comeback in the 85th minute with a clinical header that sparked a jubilant pitch invasion.

At Villa Park, Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet won a penalty on the stroke of halftime when he was bundled over by Emiliano Buendia.

Ashley Barnes sent Emiliano Martinez the wrong way with a cool strike for his first goal since February last year.

In the 48th minute, Buendia volleyed Villa’s equalizer, with Burnley protesting that a foul throw should have been given in the buildup.

Burnley finished with 10 men after Matt Lowton was sent off for a high tackle on Calum Chambers in stoppage-time.

“Terrific point for us. We’re at home on the last day and it’s in our hands,” Burnley interim manager Mike Jackson said.

Chelsea effectively guaranteed third place with a 1-1 draw against Leicester City at Stamford Bridge in London.

Given their vastly superior goal-difference advantage over fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who are three points behind, the FA Cup runners-up will not be caught.

James Maddison gave Leicester a sixth-minute lead from the edge of the penalty area before Marcos Alonso volleyed home for Chelsea in the 35th minute.

Thursday’s drama was only an appetizer for what will be a thrilling final day of the season.

Manchester City will be crowned champions for a fourth time in five seasons if they beat Villa at the Etihad Stadium, but second-placed Liverpool, one point behind Pep Guardiola’s team, would steal the title if City drop points and they defeat Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

In the battle to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League, Tottenham need to a win at Norwich City to be certain of pipping Arsenal, who host Everton and are two points behind their north London rivals.

Manchester United can qualify for the UEFA Europa League with a win at Palace, although they would drop into the UEFA Europa Conference League with a defeat and a West Ham United victory at Brighton & Hove Albion.