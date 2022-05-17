A brace from Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez on Sunday earned Inter a 3-1 win at Cagliari, a victory that ensured the Serie A title race would go to the final weekend for the first time since 2007-2008.
With leaders AC Milan having beaten Atalanta BC 2-0 at the San Siro earlier on Sunday, Inter had to win in Sardinia to keep the title race alive and they edged in front in the 25th minute through Matteo Darmian.
Martinez added a second six minutes after halftime for Inter and they appeared on course for a comfortable ninth win in 10 matches in all competitions before Charalampos Lykogiannis arrowed in a strike out of nowhere to get Cagliari back in the match.
Inter suffered some nervy moments before Martinez’s quality shone through at the last, his classy finish six minutes from time finally ending Cagliari’s hopes of a comeback.
The victory ensured Inter remained two points behind Milan going into the final round of matches. The champions must beat UC Sampdoria at home and hope Milan lose at US Sassuolo if they are to defend the scudetto.
“It wasn’t easy after Milan’s win, but the team played really well against opponents who are problematic on their own ground,” Inter coach Simone Inzaghi told DAZN.
“I congratulate my team, because this was by no means to be taken for granted, especially after playing 120 minutes on Wednesday [in the Coppa Italia final],” he said. “Naturally, we are behind, so we need a victory and for them [Milan] to lose. It’s happened before, I won with Lazio when we were two points behind and Juventus lost to Perugia [in 2000], so it can happen again.”
Inter thought they had settled their nerves in the must-win contest when Milan Skriniar bundled the ball into the net early on, only for the video assistant referee to rule the Slovakian defender had used his hand to score.
However, the visitors did not have to wait much longer for one to count when Ivan Perisic crossed for Darmian to head home his second league goal of the season.
Martinez almost added another on the cusp of halftime, before hammering home the second — his 20th league goal of the campaign. The Argentine became the sixth player in Inter’s history to score 20 goals in a single Serie A season before turning 25.
In cruise control, Inter stood off Lykogiannis and his strike was unstoppable, giving the home fans hope, but it was Martinez who had the final say.
Cagliari’s fate will also be sealed on the final day of the season. They remain in the bottom three, two points behind US Salernitana in 17th place. The Sardinians must beat already-relegated Venezia on the final day to have any hope of survival.
Genoa, who have spent the past 15 seasons in Serie A, were relegated on Sunday after their 3-0 loss at SSC Napoli, while Sassuolo defeated Bologna 3-1.
MAKING HISTORY: While praising his team’s defenders in their 101-98 win over the Grizzlies, Curry became the first player to score 500 three-pointers in the NBA playoffs Stephen Curry on Monday scored 32 points as the Golden State Warriors survived a scare to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 101-98 and move to the brink of the Western Conference playoff finals. Curry poured in 18 points in the final quarter as an out-of-sorts Warriors reeled in the Grizzlies with less than one minute remaining to close out victory and take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Memphis, who suffered a 142-112 mauling in Game 3 on Saturday, had looked poised to punish one of the worst Golden State offensive displays in years to seize victory at San Francisco’s Chase Center. However,
Denis Shapovalov called for tennis officials to take a stronger stand against disruptive fans after he was heckled during his three-set win over local hope Lorenzo Sonego at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia on Monday. Shapovalov lost his cool, was handed a point penalty and was booed by the fans, but he overcame all those distractions to beat Italy’s Sonego 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-3 in his opening match in Rome. The Canadian was given a point penalty after he climbed over the net to point out to the chair umpire the mark on his rival’s side of the court, which is prohibited by
Taiwanese Hsu Le on Tuesday won the women’s 100m hurdles at the Summer Deaflympics in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, snagging Taiwan’s first gold medal at this year’s Games. The 19-year-old hurdler finished in 13.91 seconds, breaking the Deaflympics record of 14.20 seconds. Hsu already holds the world deaf record for the women’s 100m hurdles, which she secured at the biennial National Athletics Championships in New Taipei City in 2020 with a time of 13.19 seconds. The Deaflympics is her first international competition. On Sunday, she won a bronze medal in the women’s 100m, finishing in 12.31 seconds. She is also to compete in
ROME LOVE AFFAIR: Novak Djokovic has never lost before the quarter-finals at the tournament and is now just three victories shy of joining the 1,000 match-wins club Novak Djokovic’s love affair with Rome continued as the five-time champion picked up his 60th victory at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia with a 6-3, 6-2 success over Aslan Karatsev on Tuesday. However, women’s US Open champion Emma Raducanu was forced to retire from her first round against Bianca Andreescu, still struggling with a back injury that she picked up in Madrid last week. Djokovic has never lost before the quarter-finals at the tournament and is now just three victories shy of joining the 1,000 match-wins club. “He probably has the biggest calf we have in tennis. Very strong guy, just solid from the