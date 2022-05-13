Greg Norman on Wednesdayn batted away concerns over Saudi Arabia’s rights record and the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by saying that “we’ve all made mistakes,” as he defended his new money-spinning golf tour.
The Australian former world No. 1 is heading the new multimillion-dollar LIV Golf Invitational Series, which is heavily backed by Saudi financing and has sparked accusations of “sportswashing.”
A US intelligence assessment found that the Gulf kingdom’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, “approved” an operation to capture or kill critic and columnist Khashoggi.
Photo: Reuters
Saudi Arabian officials deny this and say that his murder and dismemberment in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate in 2018 — which sparked worldwide outrage — was a “rogue” operation.
“This whole thing about Saudi Arabia and Khashoggi and human rights, talk about it, but also talk about the good that the country is doing in changing its culture,” Norman said when grilled by reporters about Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the series, which starts in England next month.
“Look, we’ve all made mistakes, and you just want to learn by those mistakes and how you can correct them going forward,” the 67-year-old added.
The LIV series is threatening to tear golf apart.
Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson and former world No. 1 Lee Westwood are among the high-profile players who want to be released from established tours to play the opening tournament near London.
The 54-hole event at Centurion Club in St Albans boasts an eye-watering prize fund of US$25 million.
The US PGA Tour is refusing to give its players permission to take part, and those who go ahead and play in the June 9-11 event would be deemed to be in contravention of Tour regulations, opening the door to suspension or exclusion.
The Daily Telegraph reported that officials on the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour, had followed their US counterparts by taking a similar stance.
Norman, who is chief executive of LIV Golf Investments, said the PGA Tour was “perpetuating its illegal monopoly of what should be a free and open market.”
“The Tour’s action is anti-golfer, anti-fan and anti-competitive,” he said after it refused to give permission to its golfers to play.
Mickelson has not played since triggering uproar in February following the publication of remarks made last year concerning the new series.
The 51-year-old described the Saudi Arabian financial backers of the series as “scary” with a “horrible record on human rights,” but said that he was willing to deal with them in order to gain leverage to “reshape” the PGA Tour.
Mickelson later apologized for the comments and announced he was taking some “desperately needed time away” from golf.
NOT SURPRISED: Taiwan Olympic champion Kuo Hsing-chun said she had already accepted the news, with reports of China’s COVID-19 situation preparing her for it The Asian Games due to take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in September have been postponed indefinitely because of COVID-19, organizers said yesterday. The Games were scheduled to be held from Sept. 10 to 25, but have now been delayed as China tries to stamp out a resurgence in infections in several parts of the country. Hangzhou lies less than 200km from the country’s biggest city, Shanghai, which has endured a weeks-long lockdown as part of the Chinese Communist Party’s zero-tolerance approach to the virus. The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said in a statement that the decision to postpone “was
MAKING HISTORY: While praising his team’s defenders in their 101-98 win over the Grizzlies, Curry became the first player to score 500 three-pointers in the NBA playoffs Stephen Curry on Monday scored 32 points as the Golden State Warriors survived a scare to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies 101-98 and move to the brink of the Western Conference playoff finals. Curry poured in 18 points in the final quarter as an out-of-sorts Warriors reeled in the Grizzlies with less than one minute remaining to close out victory and take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Memphis, who suffered a 142-112 mauling in Game 3 on Saturday, had looked poised to punish one of the worst Golden State offensive displays in years to seize victory at San Francisco’s Chase Center. However,
Denis Shapovalov called for tennis officials to take a stronger stand against disruptive fans after he was heckled during his three-set win over local hope Lorenzo Sonego at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia on Monday. Shapovalov lost his cool, was handed a point penalty and was booed by the fans, but he overcame all those distractions to beat Italy’s Sonego 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-3 in his opening match in Rome. The Canadian was given a point penalty after he climbed over the net to point out to the chair umpire the mark on his rival’s side of the court, which is prohibited by
ROME LOVE AFFAIR: Novak Djokovic has never lost before the quarter-finals at the tournament and is now just three victories shy of joining the 1,000 match-wins club Novak Djokovic’s love affair with Rome continued as the five-time champion picked up his 60th victory at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia with a 6-3, 6-2 success over Aslan Karatsev on Tuesday. However, women’s US Open champion Emma Raducanu was forced to retire from her first round against Bianca Andreescu, still struggling with a back injury that she picked up in Madrid last week. Djokovic has never lost before the quarter-finals at the tournament and is now just three victories shy of joining the 1,000 match-wins club. “He probably has the biggest calf we have in tennis. Very strong guy, just solid from the