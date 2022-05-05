SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

Cherries earn promotion

AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 to earn automatic promotion to the English Premier League after two seasons in the second-tier EFL Championship. Substitute Kieffer Moore scored the only goal of the game in the 83rd minute as manager Scott Parker’s side joined champions Fulham in the English top flight next season. It was only the Wales international’s third goal of an injury-ravaged Bournemouth career since his January transfer from Cardiff City. “I’m delighted for the fans, and my players. They deserve this position. It means a lot,” Parker told Sky Sports. Forest, who needed a win to leapfrog the Cherries in the table, now have to try to end their 23-year Premier League exile via the playoffs.

FORMULA ONE

Pioneer Tony Brooks dies

Motorsport pioneer Tony Brooks, who won six Formula One grands prix in the 1950s and was nicknamed the “Racing Dentist,” has died aged 90. The Briton had been the last surviving Formula One race winner of the 1950s. He won on his F1 debut at the non-championship 1955 Syracuse Grand Prix, where he was a last-minute entry and took time off from studying to become a dentist. “He was part of a special group of drivers who were pioneers and pushed the boundaries at a time of great risk,” F1 chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali said. “He will be missed and our thoughts are with his family at this time.”

BASKETBALL

Griner ‘wrongfully detained’

US President Joe Biden’s administration has determined that WNBA star Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, meaning the US would work more aggressively to secure her release even as the legal case against her plays out, the US Department of State said on Tuesday. “The US government will continue to undertake efforts to provide appropriate support to Ms Griner,” the department said. Griner was detained at an airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis. “Brittney has been detained for 75 days and our expectation is that the White House do whatever is necessary to bring her home,” said Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas.

ATHLETICS

Pentathlons to change for TV

Modern pentathlon’s governing body said making TV-friendly obstacle racing the sport’s fifth discipline would help build its future amid fierce opposition to its move to drop the equestrian element from the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Starting in late June, the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM) is to test two variations of obstacle racing after selecting the sport from more than 60 options. Pentathlon United, a group formed to block the removal of equestrianism, wrote to the International Olympic Committee seeking intervention, saying the UIPM’s consultation process was “illusory at best.” The group said that in a survey last month of 310 athletes — 168 of whom are active — 77 percent said it was unlikely they would stay in the sport if equestrianism is removed. “We understand that some are unhappy, but we have far more people who want to embrace the change,” UIPM vice president Joel Bouzou told the Guardian. “That’s ideal for a live program on American TV.”