SOCCER
Cherries earn promotion
AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 to earn automatic promotion to the English Premier League after two seasons in the second-tier EFL Championship. Substitute Kieffer Moore scored the only goal of the game in the 83rd minute as manager Scott Parker’s side joined champions Fulham in the English top flight next season. It was only the Wales international’s third goal of an injury-ravaged Bournemouth career since his January transfer from Cardiff City. “I’m delighted for the fans, and my players. They deserve this position. It means a lot,” Parker told Sky Sports. Forest, who needed a win to leapfrog the Cherries in the table, now have to try to end their 23-year Premier League exile via the playoffs.
FORMULA ONE
Pioneer Tony Brooks dies
Motorsport pioneer Tony Brooks, who won six Formula One grands prix in the 1950s and was nicknamed the “Racing Dentist,” has died aged 90. The Briton had been the last surviving Formula One race winner of the 1950s. He won on his F1 debut at the non-championship 1955 Syracuse Grand Prix, where he was a last-minute entry and took time off from studying to become a dentist. “He was part of a special group of drivers who were pioneers and pushed the boundaries at a time of great risk,” F1 chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali said. “He will be missed and our thoughts are with his family at this time.”
BASKETBALL
Griner ‘wrongfully detained’
US President Joe Biden’s administration has determined that WNBA star Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, meaning the US would work more aggressively to secure her release even as the legal case against her plays out, the US Department of State said on Tuesday. “The US government will continue to undertake efforts to provide appropriate support to Ms Griner,” the department said. Griner was detained at an airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis. “Brittney has been detained for 75 days and our expectation is that the White House do whatever is necessary to bring her home,” said Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas.
ATHLETICS
Pentathlons to change for TV
Modern pentathlon’s governing body said making TV-friendly obstacle racing the sport’s fifth discipline would help build its future amid fierce opposition to its move to drop the equestrian element from the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Starting in late June, the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM) is to test two variations of obstacle racing after selecting the sport from more than 60 options. Pentathlon United, a group formed to block the removal of equestrianism, wrote to the International Olympic Committee seeking intervention, saying the UIPM’s consultation process was “illusory at best.” The group said that in a survey last month of 310 athletes — 168 of whom are active — 77 percent said it was unlikely they would stay in the sport if equestrianism is removed. “We understand that some are unhappy, but we have far more people who want to embrace the change,” UIPM vice president Joel Bouzou told the Guardian. “That’s ideal for a live program on American TV.”
Boris Becker’s thunderous delivery earned him the nickname “Boom Boom” as a 17-year-old Wimbledon winner in 1985, but on Friday, aged 54 and bust, the German great was told he must serve time in prison. Three times a champion on the grass courts of southwest London, the man who thrilled tennis fans in the 1980s and 1990s appeared in a court of law to receive a two-and-a-half year sentence. Becker was convicted earlier this month of four charges under Britain’s Insolvency Act, including failing to disclose, concealing and removing significant assets following a bankruptcy trial. Judge Deborah Taylor said that the six-time Grand
Denny Hamlin said that someone sent him a crass anti-Asian meme that poked fun at Kyle Larson’s driving and out it went without a care — from his mobile phone to Twitter. “I thought it was hilarious,” Hamlin said on Saturday. “Also, it’s insensitive. I understand.” He did not laugh long. NASCAR and scores of fans and casual observers who lashed out at Hamlin for linking Larson’s ancestry — he is half Japanese — with an offensive stereotype linked to Asian drivers certainly did not find the meme funny. Hamlin is headed to NASCAR-mandated sensitivity training after he posted the anti-Asian meme from
Taiwan’s Chan Hao-ching on Sunday advanced to the round-of-16 of the women’s doubles at the Madrid Open, while US Open champion Emma Raducanu swept into the third round of the singles with a 6-2, 6-1 demolition of Marta Kostyuk and Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo stunned four-time major champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-1. Chan and Shuko Aoyama of Japan took just 61 minutes to complete a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Kaitlyn Christian of the US and Oksana Kalashnikova of Georgia in their round-of-32 clash. The eighth seeds took advantage of their opponents’ seven double faults, converting four of six break points and saving
When Japanese sumo wrestler Takuya Saito retired from the sport at 32 and began jobhunting, he had no professional experience and did not even know how to use a computer. Athletes in many sports can struggle to reinvent themselves after retirement, but the challenge is particularly acute for those in the world of sumo. Wrestlers are often recruited early, sometimes as young as 15, and their formal education ends when they move into the communal stables where they live and train. That can leave them in for a rude awakening when their topknots are shorn in the ritual that marks their retirement. When Saito